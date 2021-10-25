Zema announces ICMS freeze on diesel in Minas Gerais – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gil Leonardi/Press MG



The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), announced, in an exclusive interview to Itatiaia this Monday (25), the freezing of the reference value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on diesel in the state. The measure is temporary, according to the head of the Executive.

“We have had a constant increase in the price of fuel in the last 12 months. In addition, we have seen the price of gas and food products increase, which compromises the income of miners. As diesel is a product that makes up the price of almost everything in Brazil, we managed to freeze the value of the ICMS charged per liter of diesel oil,” he said.

The ICMS charging parameter for the liter of fuel is defined by the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF). Minas Gerais has one of the highest ICMS in the country. In the case of fuel, the current percentage represents 31% in the price of gasoline, 16% in ethanol and 15% in diesel.

“We will not consider the increases that occur as of today and charge the value of 15% referring to the value that has been in effect in recent days. If the fuel has a reduction, we will monitor it,” he claimed.

“It is worth remembering that it is a temporary measure and aims to help people in this difficult time. We do not know how long it will last. I know that truck drivers and bus companies have suffered,” he added.

The average price of diesel rose from R$3.74 to R$5.02 between January and October at gas stations, according to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency.

Also according to Zema, there is a law that prevents the government of Minas from doing the same with gasoline and ethanol. “What can be done via decree is with diesel. But I would like other products to have a reduction,” he concluded.

tanker strike

At the end of last week, gas stations in Minas Gerais suffered from a lack of fuel due to the strike initiated by tankers, angry at the price of diesel.

In addition, truck drivers are threatening a new national strike from November 1st.