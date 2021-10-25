Zema announces ICMS freeze on diesel oil – Policy

Governor Romeo Zema (photo: DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP))

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) entered the tug of war between the state and federal governments to lower the price of fuel, especially diesel, which was the driving force of a category that, turning and moving, threatens to paralyze the country, the truck drivers.

Zema announced that, as of this Monday (10/25), the State is freezing, for an indefinite period, the Tax on Circulation of Goods (ICMS) on diesel oil, currently at around 15% of the final value in the pump from gas stations.

The governor explained that, if there is an adjustment in the price of fuel, the ICMS will continue to be charged at the current value and not at the new value. He did not reveal how much the state will lose in revenue from the freeze.

Tax Asylum



Zema took advantage of the Rdio Itatiaia interview, this Monday morning (10/25), to also criticize the country’s tax system. According to the governor, we live under legislation that manages “a tax madhouse”.

According to him, it is necessary for the National Congress to address a tax reform that changes the current reality of tax competition between states – with different ICMS charges for the same tax – and the overlapping of federal over state taxes.

“And it’s no use (Congress) to keep doing it and patching it up, no,” said the governor about the attempts at changes in progress in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate.

Tax Reform



Zema also defended administrative reform, not only at the federal level, but also at the state level. He mentioned the various assistance in force, in addition to salaries, for public servants, especially the Legislative and Judiciary. “Are they better? It takes more work and less stewardship,” said the governor.

Manifestation of Servers



The governor also spoke about the protest, which is taking place this morning, in the Administrative City, of Public Security employees against the lack of salary adjustment of the two corporations, Civil and Military police.

Zema said that in his government “we always serve the servers”, listing some returns of rights in the current administration – payment of salaries and 13th on time, in addition to the holiday bonus and transfers to the pension system (Ipsemg).

Condition for salary readjustment



The governor said that salary readjustments, not only for public security workers, now depend on the vote by state deputies on the fiscal recovery plan imposed by the federal government. and Copasa.

“There are a few (deputies) who do not appreciate a serious government. This group tries to take advantage of it…”, nudged the governor.