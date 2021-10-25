Zema announces ICMS freeze on diesel prices in MG

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo-MG), announced today, in an interview with CNN Brasil, that he will freeze the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on diesel in the state. He did not explain how long the measure will be valid and what impact it will have on revenue.

Zema had already been defending the freezing of the reference price used for the collection of ICMS on fuels, and Minas Gerais and Maranhão even presented a proposal at an extraordinary meeting of Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy). However, the proposal was not supported by most states.

“As of today, we will be freezing the ICMS on diesel oil. Even if it increases, we will not readjust the amount that is charged. In other words, the percentage starts to fall with each increase that diesel oil has. In this way, I hope that the state is contributing to alleviate it, but the problem is much greater,” said Romeu Zema.

Later, in a Twitter post, he reaffirmed the measure.