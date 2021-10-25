Zema announces ICMS freeze on diesel prices in MG

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo-MG), announced today, in an interview with CNN Brasil, that he will freeze the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on diesel in the state. He did not explain how long the measure will be valid and what impact it will have on revenue.
Zema had already been defending the freezing of the reference price used for the collection of ICMS on fuels, and Minas Gerais and Maranhão even presented a proposal at an extraordinary meeting of Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy). However, the proposal was not supported by most states.
“As of today, we will be freezing the ICMS on diesel oil. Even if it increases, we will not readjust the amount that is charged. In other words, the percentage starts to fall with each increase that diesel oil has. In this way, I hope that the state is contributing to alleviate it, but the problem is much greater,” said Romeu Zema.
Later, in a Twitter post, he reaffirmed the measure.
The state ICMS tax is levied under the “tax substitution” system, whereby all the tax due along the chain is collected right at the beginning of the journey, that is, at the refineries. Today, each state defines the reference price to collect the tax, called the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF), updated every two weeks.
Zema did not go into details about the measure, but the trend is for Minas Gerais to lock the reference price, without taking into account new increases in fuel in the biweekly update.
The impact the freeze will have on diesel prices is uncertain, but should be reduced. According to the governor’s assessment, the rise in fuel prices is explained by several factors, with the ICMS not having a preponderant role.
“No state is going to be able to solve this problem, it is a problem for Brazil and the world,” said Zema, for whom the solution will not be with a change in the ICMS charge. “If tomorrow oil and exchange rate rise, the price will continue to rise,” he said.
The ICMS freeze is announced by Zema after a week of apprehension in Minas Gerais, when a tanker strike affected fuel distribution in the state.
He, however, rebutted criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) about the blame for the rise in fuel prices. “ICMS is the main source of revenue in all states and fuel is the largest taxpayer within the states. The Federal Government is easy to say that it will zero PIS and Cofins, representing 1%, 2%. For states, ICMS is 20 %”, he said.