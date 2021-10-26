10 reasons not to miss the premiere of the tenth season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ | 2021

The great day has come! 🎤🥁 The tenth season of The Voice Brasil debuts today, 26/10, bringing many news and even more emotion in its episodes! Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos are returning to the cast as the traditional coaches of the dispute, and the novelty is Michel Teló, who will incarnate the fifth element of the competition.

Excited to check out all the news that the attraction has in store? We separated 10 reasons not to miss the premiere of the reality show. Prepare your vocal chords, heart and crowd, and check it out! 👇

Tiago Leifert leaves the command of "The Voice Brasil", which will have Andre Marques as presenter.

The format will be the last program presented by Tiago Leifert before his farewell to Globo. He will command the phase of Blind Auditions and, from there, he will pass the baton to Andre Marques, who will be in charge of the stage of the Tira-Teima on.

Simply everything! 👏👏👏

IZA is one of the techniques of "The Voice Brasil".

IZA’s hand in the photo above brings us another spoiler of the program: it will continue to be shown in two days on the small screens, at Tuesdays and Thursdays! There will be double emotion, YES! 💃

Michel Teló will also participate in "The Voice Brasil".

can one six-time champion participate in the tenth season? HE CAN! 🎉

Michel Teló will be back on the reality show as the number five coach of the dispute, but this time he will form his team only with participants who are not approved in the phase of Blind Auditions, and in parallel to what happens on TVB. It’s fire on the stage, what flame? 🔥

4. Unprecedented dynamics around the world

"The Voice Brasil": technicians prepare for the dynamics of the fifth technician, represented by Teló.

This is the first time that the dynamics of fifth technician will appear not only on The Voice Brasil, but also in reality formats on whole world: he is exclusive our!

It’s only in Brazil, girls. 💅

Michel Teló in "The Voice Brasil" multilive.

For the unprecedented dynamic to debut WITH EVERYTHING on the reality’s red carpet, there’s nothing like a new scenario to highlight the fifth coach, right? Teló will have a little corner Only yours earlier in the season, and presented a piece of his new tactical room in a multilive in the program’s networks. The singer also said that there is more news out there. It’s a lot of luxury! 🙌

"The Voice Brasil": Claudia Leitte at the Blind Auditions stage.

Is this where they ordered iconic “visus”? 🙆💖 Of neon blazer from Claudia Leitte to cropped brilliant from IZA, will not miss styles memorable on the Voice stage in 2021! How are we here already? Applauding!

7. Reaction of technicians

The stage of “The Voice Brasil” is ready to give voice to new dreams

What would be your reaction to hearing a voice amazing and full of talent right behind you? The new season promises even more unusual reactions from the technicians so we can turn it into GIFs like those down here! TREATMENT! 🥳

Carlinhos Brown on "The Voice Brasil".

Claudia Leitte on "The Voice Brasil".

8. Battle of the Technicians: The Return

Lulu Santos celebrates the tenth season of "The Voice Brasil".

After a few years off the air, the Battle of the Technicians will be back to The Voice Brasil competition! In the stage, one coach challenges the other in exciting presentations between the teams, and the voice that is less consecrated is out of the game.

Stay tuned: the stage will take place right after the Blind Auditions and it will be in this stage that Michel Teló’s complete “tchurma” will enter the dispute. Gallop! 🤠

Lulu Santos on 'The Voice Brasil'.

Have you heard the news? O lock button remains at the full disposal of technicians during the phase of Blind Hearing, and with it the coaches can prevent each other from choosing talents for their teams.

A lot of confusion and shouting, just like the people like! 🤯😂

Technicians in the new season of 'The Voice Brasil'

The musical choice for the debut couldn’t be better, and only hits will play on the reality charts! And look, there is musical genres for all tastes, ok? Who are we not going to lose? 😍

