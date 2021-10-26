14-core, 20-thread Intel Core i9-12900H surges on Geekbench and surpasses Apple M1 Max

Update (25/10/2021) by LL
We already have news about Intel’s next release, even a few months after the 11th generation Tiger Lake-H became official. After the appearance in a benchmark that confirmed the presence of 14 cores and 20 threads in its composition, the future Intel Core i9-12900H has just been listed on Geekbench and its performance surprised.
According to the alleged leaks, Intel’s new laptop CPU will beat Apple’s M1 Max in both single-core and multi-core performance. The Geekbench score was 1,851 single-core and 13,256 multi-core. With those numbers, Intel’s next offering also beats AMD’s Ryzen 5980HX by an even bigger margin.
These scores were obtained on Windows 11, meaning that the results could be different, say, on a Windows 10 device. The Intel Core i9-12900HK processor will have a base clock of 2.9GHz. It is worth remembering that a recent rumor pointed out that Intel is seeking to enter the dispute to produce the new Apple M1 Pro and Max chips.
Just five months after the release of the 11th generation Tiger Lake-H, it is already possible to find leaks about its successor, Alder Lake-P. These new processors will be based on the hybrid Golden Cove and Gracemont architecture with up to 14 cores. Now, a new index pointed out by Ashes of the Singularity Benchmark seems to confirm that the Core i9-12900H SKU will have 20 threads.
The software incorrectly lists 20 cores in total — probably due to the fact that Gracemont (efficient cores) doesn’t support hyper-threading. The Core i9-12900H has 6 performance cores and 8 efficient cores — 14 in all.
The test CPU had 16GB of RAM, however, neither the processor clock nor the memory is specified — it remains to be seen whether the CPU was using DDR5 or DDR4 technology.
There are rumors that Intel will introduce its new Alder Lake mobile series in the first quarter of 2022, alongside the Arc Alchemist GPUs. It is worth noting that, in terms of component for mobile devices, the Alder Lake-P series should still lag behind the Alder Lake-S mobile line with TDP up to 55W and 16 cores (8 Golden Cove and 8 Gracemont).
