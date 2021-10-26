14-core, 20-thread Intel Core i9-12900H surges on Geekbench and surpasses Apple M1 Max

We already have news about Intel’s next release, even a few months after the 11th generation Tiger Lake-H became official. After the appearance in a benchmark that confirmed the presence of 14 cores and 20 threads in its composition, the future Intel Core i9-12900H has just been listed on Geekbench and its performance surprised.

According to the alleged leaks, Intel’s new laptop CPU will beat Apple’s M1 Max in both single-core and multi-core performance. The Geekbench score was 1,851 single-core and 13,256 multi-core. With those numbers, Intel’s next offering also beats AMD’s Ryzen 5980HX by an even bigger margin.

These scores were obtained on Windows 11, meaning that the results could be different, say, on a Windows 10 device. The Intel Core i9-12900HK processor will have a base clock of 2.9GHz. It is worth remembering that a recent rumor pointed out that Intel is seeking to enter the dispute to produce the new Apple M1 Pro and Max chips.

What are your expectations about the new Intel Core i9-12900HK? Let us know in the comments!