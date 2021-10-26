1st batch of the Ford Maverick pickup arrives in Brazil and anticipates its configuration

(photo: Ford/Disclosure)

Ford announced that the first batch of Maverick pickup trucks have just landed at the Port of Vitória, in Espírito Santo. But calm down! Coming from Mexico, the model is not yet for sale in Brazil. These vehicles will be used in actions that precede their launch, scheduled only for mid 2022. The pickup trucks only arrived in the Lariat FX4 top version, with exclusive features for the Brazilian market. According to Ford, the vehicle’s technical specifications will be released closer to launch.

As in Mexico, the expectation is that in Brazil there will not be the option of a hybrid engine, available as standard in the United States. The most likely mechanical set is the same as the Ford Bronco Sport: 2.0 Ecoboost engine, with 240hp of power and 48kgfm of torque; 8-speed automatic transmission; and all-wheel drive on demand.

(photo: Ford/Disclosure)

Built in unibody, the pickup uses the same platform as the Bronco Sport. The rear suspension should bring the sophisticated multilink configuration. All very good, but even if it’s made in Mexico (no import tax), don’t expect any price tag.

(photo: Ford/Disclosure)

For those who weren’t watching, Maverick is an intermediate-size pickup, a segment that already has Fiat Toro and Renault Oroch, and will still gain new representatives, such as Volkswagen Tarok and Hyundai Santa Cruz (less likely).

(photo: Ford/Disclosure)

However, the new Ford pickup is bigger than the Toro, a reference in the segment. Maverick’s dimensions are 5.07 meters in length (13cm more than the future Brazilian rival), 1.84m in width (same measure), 1.74m in height (7cm more) and 3.07m in between. shafts (8cm more). By way of comparison, the Ranger average is 5.35m long and 3.22m wheelbase.

(photo: Ford/Disclosure)

The Maverick lines are similar to the other pickup trucks of the brand, with the raised hood, robust size, “C” shaped headlights and the model name in bas-relief on the bucket lid. The cargo compartment has 943 liters of volume, with a capacity to carry 680 kilos.

(photo: Ford/Disclosure)

The truck’s interior look is more rustic, with some screw heads showing. The screen of the media center is 8 inches. The interior of the Maverick features the same steering wheel, instrument panel with configurable 6.5-inch screen and rotary knob that controls the Bronco Sport gearbox.

The basic safety package has seven airbags, stability control and automatic emergency braking. There is a good chance that the version assembled for Brazil will bring as a series semi-autonomous systems such as lane-stay assistant, adaptive cruise control and blind spot alert.