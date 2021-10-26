25-year-old digital influencer is killed in an exchange of gunfire between criminal factions

Young digital influencer Anjali Ryot, 25, was killed during a shooting that took place in the city of Tulum, Mexico. She was born in Himachal, India, and lived in California, USA. On Instagram, she maintained a travel account that has more than 42,000 followers.

The shots were fired by Mexican drug cartels that were in dispute in the city near Cancún last week. According to authorities in the state of Quintana Roo, 35-year-old German tourist Jennifer Henzold was also killed in the shooting, which also injured three other tourists. They were at the bar La Malquerida, a popular tourist hangout in town.

Mexican bar, where the shooting took place Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Anjali died at the scene, while Jennifer was taken to a local hospital, but she could not resist her injuries. The information was provided by the Australian portal News.com.au.

The mayor of Tulum, Marciano Dzul Caamaltold, stressed that none of the victims had any links with the criminals and lamented the tragedy.

One of the alleged shooters, José Antonio Lira Pérez, 24, was arrested at a health clinic, where he was treating an injury. He was located on account of city surveillance cameras.