3-year-old boy saw one-year-old brother shot and killed in an attack in Baixada Fluminense

Boy T., 3 years old, grazed his ankle, saw his brother Mário Neto Ferreira Lourenço, 1 year and 6 months old, shot and killed in the abdomen during an attack by armed men in the Monday night, in Mesquita, in the Baixada Fluminense. At the time, in addition to little Mario, two men were also murdered. According to Ivanildo Pinho, 50, great-uncle of the two children hit by stray bullets, T. and Mário were in a salon getting a haircut, accompanied by a 14-year-old sister, when shots were fired. Shocked by the attack and the death of his brother, the surviving boy had difficulty sleeping at night and is not eating properly.

— He wanted to take the opportunity and ask for help for a psychological follow-up for him and his sister. She is very shaken, very sad with no sleep and no food. It’s a really big pain. She witnessed everything, she who helped and held Mário in her arms. A lot of sadness. The bullet hit the stomach and punctured a vein in the heart. T. says all the time that his brother was killed, that they fired twice. He is neither eating nor sleeping. We just ask for justice so the crime doesn’t go unpunished,” said Ivanildo Pinho.

Lucas Lourenço, father of little Mário Neto Ferreira Lourenço was at the Instituto Médico-Legal de Nova Iguaçu, this Tuesday, to release his son’s body. Very shaken, he asked not to record interviews with journalists.

Mário was cutting his hair in a salon when he was hit by a stray bullet Photo: Reproduction social networks

The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police (DHBF), which is investigating the case, is working on the hypothesis that militiamen were involved in the attack. DHBF agents collected footage from security cameras installed near the scene of the crime to try to identify the killers. They also found 380 and 9 millimeter pistol shells at the site of the attack.

According to the Civil Police, the crime took place on Rua Maurícia Borges, in the neighborhood of Jacutinga. Ruan Batista de Souza, 24, was walking along when a hooded man got out of a red car, firing shots. He ran to a barbershop to try to escape and the shooting continued. During the action, Mário and his brother were shot while cutting hair.

According to police, shortly before, the same vehicle would have parked on another street in the same neighborhood, when a man using balaclava disembarked and shot at Renan Batista Felipe Nunes, 17. He died instantly. Ruan Batista and little Mário Neto Lourenço were still taken to the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu, but they did not resist the injuries. T., Mário’s brother, was treated at the same hospital. One of Renan’s relatives was at the IML in Nova Iguaçu and said he did not understand what happened.

“He was near the gate and a guy got out of the car shooting. He was a quiet boy. We don’t understand what happened,” said the familiar.