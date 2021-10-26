4 shortcuts to hypertrophy







Gain muscle mass faster! This is a promise that every bodybuilder would like to receive. However, the first step in achieving accelerated results is not to believe in a miracle recipe. Exciting workouts and diets, generally, are aggressive to health and do not bring a satisfactory result.

The only way to achieve hypertrophy is with a steady diet, hard training, and regular rest. However, according to the sports advisor, physical educator and pedagogue, Leandro Twin, there are some simple shortcuts that can make life easier for those who want to gain muscle mass faster. Check out:

1 – Train the grip to gain muscle mass

Having steady hands is critical to being able to carry more weight. “To improve your grip, choose the two biggest dumbbells you can and hold them until your hand opens. At the end of two or three workouts a week, preferably on the days when you do dorsals and trapezius, to leave stress on the same day,” recommends the coach.

2 – Don’t be afraid to take longer breaks between sets

Energy is critical to gaining muscle mass. “When you feel very intense fatigue in training, take a breath, take five minutes and go to the gym window. You won’t miss the warm-up. If you got to that point, it’s a sign that training was really intense . When you come back, you’ll finish the exercise much better,” says Twin.

3- Know how to use pre-exhaustion to your advantage

“If you can’t fail the pectoral bench press because your triceps or shoulder fail first, I suggest you use the pre-exhaustion technique. You can start your peck-deck training and then do the bench press to get your fatigue fatigued. pectoral. You don’t always need to start with the bench press, get it out of your head. This is also useful for other muscle groups, such as the free squat on leg day, for example,” reveals the specialist.

4 – Train to failure and gain muscle faster

“We know that we only grow if we challenge our limits. And the challenge in hypertrophy training is training to failure, between six and 12 movements. However, we have to remember that it is training to failure each day. If you are today more tired, this failure will come sooner. Lower the load, don’t be stubborn,” advises Twin.