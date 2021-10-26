4 subjects to watch on Tuesday By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi and Ana Julia Mezzadri

Investing.com — US stocks rallied on Monday as investors braced for a flurry of corporate earnings, especially from big techs.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) achieved $1 trillion in market value after the Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC:) have ordered 100,000 electric vehicles to add to their rental fleet by the end of next year.

This leveraged the whole. THE PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) (SA:) It also helped, by dropping the idea of ​​buying the social networking site Pinterest (NYSE:).

The energy continues to flow ahead of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, this weekend. Fuel prices returned to multi-year highs on Monday, as producers made only gradual increases in supply, while reopening economies demand more fuel.

This week, more than a third of the S&P 500 will announce results, starting Monday night with Facebook (NASDAQ:) (SA:). After the announcement of the results of Snap Inc (NYSE:) Last week, investors are concerned that Facebook’s ad revenue will be affected by changes to the privacy rules for Apple device users (NASDAQ:) (SA:), who now need to opt-in for seeing personalized ads on social media apps.

So far this time of the earnings season, everything is fine. Reuters reported that analysts expect earnings at S&P 500 companies to rise 34.8% from the same period last year, citing data from Refinitiv.

Investors are also paying attention to how executives are dealing with issues related to the supply chain and rising material costs. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:) (SA:), a maker of household stationery products, reduced its profit prospects for this year due to higher costs.

The swing season is also starting to gain strength in Brazil. Around here, the Monday ended at a high of 2.28%, boosted by shares of Petrobras (SA:), which soared amid high oil prices, the most recent readjustment in fuel prices and rumors of plans for the Government to sell part of its shares of the state-owned company.

Here are four things that could affect markets tomorrow:

1. Balance sheets of Brazilian companies

The third quarter balance sheet season begins to gain traction in Brazil, with Tim (SA:), Ecorodovias (SA:), Edp (SA:) and Neoenergia (SA:) releasing their results on Monday night, followed by Klabin ( SA :), who will report their numbers on Tuesday morning.

2. Facebook

The market should reflect the numbers for the third quarter of the Facebook Inc , released after Monday’s closing bell. The social media giant announced revenue of $29.01 billion and earnings per share of $3.22, above market expectations.

3. Google

Third-quarter revenue for Alphabet (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Google’s parent company, is expected to reach $63.47 billion, with earnings per share of $23.75. The announcement must be made after the closing bell on Tuesday’s trading session.

4. Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) (SA:) is expected to report first quarter revenues of $43.93 billion, with earnings per share of $2.07. The company also announces its results on Tuesday.