8 PT-inspired horror games

The playable demo of Silent Hills, nicknamed PT, was a milestone in the world of horror games.

Not only for presenting a genuinely terrifying experience, but also for the sudden cancellation, which left thousands of players frustrated that they didn’t even get a chance to check out the finished game.

Despite not being a complete game, the PT made an impact on the genre and left a small legacy, which has served as an inspiration for several other horror games since then.

Taking advantage of the Halloween atmosphere, we’ve gathered some of the titles that were most inspired by the simplicity and bizarreness of Silent Hills in the last years!

visage

visage is an indie psychological horror game that puts the player to explore an abandoned house, while solving puzzles to unravel the mysteries of who used to live there.

Directly inspired by PT (as reinforced in the project’s funding campaign), the game plays with dark settings, hallucinations, ghosts and long corridors… We only recommend playing with a light on!

evil inside

evil inside is another horror game that repeats the formula of exploring an empty, haunted house with claustrophobic corridors, but with a different context.

The player controls Mark, a young man who uses a ouija board to try to converse with the spirit of his mother, who has been brutally murdered — and his father is the prime suspect. However, things do not go as expected.

Layers of Fear

Described as a “psychedelic horror” by the developers, Layers of Fear is a first-person game with a strong focus on narrative and exploration, which features multiple endings.

The story follows a painter who goes mad trying to create a perfect work, as he explores the old mansion he used to live with his wife and recalls past traumas.

the park

Set in the same universe as the MMO The Secret World, the park is a short horror game with a first-person perspective, with tone and gameplay inspired by PT.

The player controls a woman named Lorraine, who is looking for her lost son in an amusement park… somewhat macabre. With no weapons of any kind to use, the idea is just to explore the place — and find unpleasant things.

Once Upon A Time In Roswell

Once Upon A Time in Roswell is a psychological horror game inspired by the Roswell Affair, which took place in the 1940s in the United States.

The objective is to investigate what happened to families that mysteriously disappeared, exploring places with a suffocating atmosphere and environmental puzzles. The biggest difference is that maybe there are more aliens than ghosts around here.

Grief

With themes about depression and loneliness, Grief is a Spanish horror game with a first-person camera and focus on exploration.

The player needs to search an empty and shadowy house, which becomes a veritable maze due to the hallucinations caused by the protagonist’s mind.

precipice

Nicknamed “PT clone” by the community, precipice is a free horror game created by an indie developer known as AkwaTeaks on the internet.

With a short duration, it covers an abstract story about a person’s arrival in hell. It is available to play by clicking here.

Allison Road

Allison Road is a different case from the other titles on the list, because it’s a game that was so inspired by PT which had the same tragic fate: it was canceled after a few months in development.

But the good news is that the project was rescued a year later, and is currently under development. However, we don’t have anything new since 2016, so there’s only one trailer to keep gamers excited. The project is described as a “spiritual successor” of PT, promising to rescue all its main elements.