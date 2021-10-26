80 neighborhoods in Fortaleza and Caucaia will run out of water during network maintenance on Thursday, 28

At least 80 neighborhoods in Fortaleza and Caucaia will be affected by the interruption of the water supply scheduled for this Thursday, 28, by the Water and Sewage Company of Ceará (Cagece). The interruption is necessary, according to the company, for the maintenance of the Oeste treatment plant.

The service will be carried out from 7 am to 3 pm on Thursday and consists of the inclusion of a new water supply line to Caucaia. According to Cagece, the project aims to strengthen the distribution of water to the region of Toco, located in the city of the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

Check out the neighborhoods affected by the water supply stoppage:

“During the service, the company recommends that the population use water prioritizing human consumption and essential activities. As the system works by pressure, the water will arrive faster in the central regions and only later in the higher areas”, explains the company. The balance of the system and the return of supply in all regions must take place within 48 hours after completion of the service.

Strength:

Vila Velha, Quintino Cunha, Jardim Iracema, Jardim Guanabara, Antônio Bezerra, Padre Andrade, Barra do Ceará, Floresta, Presidente Kennedy, Álvaro Weyne, Cristo Redentor, Alagadiço, São Gerardo, Vila Ellery, Monte Castelo, Carlito Pamplona, ​​Pirambu, Jacareacanga , Farias Brito, Parquelândia, Amadeu Furtado, Parque Araxá, Dom Lustosa, Autran Nunes, Henrique Jorge, João XXIII, Bela vista, Pan-Americano, Couto Fernandes, Democrito Rocha, Jockey Club, Itaoca, Parangaba, Montese, Conjunto Ceará, Granja Portugal, Granja Lisbon, Bom Jardim, Siqueira and Canindezinho.

Caucaia:

Parque das Nações, Parque Albano, Tabapuá, São Miguel, Parque Guadalajara, Parque Potira, Sobradinho, Metropolitan Complex, Parque Soledade, Padre Júlio Maria, Plateau Caucaia, Centro de Caucaia, Padre Romualdo, Vicente Arruda, Pabussu, Novo Pabussu, Grilo, Itambé, Jandaiguaba, Itapoã, Curicaca, Mestre Antônio, Bom Jesus, Barra Nova, Camurupim, Jardim Icaraí, Guajiru, Pacheco, Iparana, Parque Leblon, Icaraí, Cearazinho, Marechal Rondon, Toco, Mirambé, Nova Metropolis, Araturi, Areanópoles, Campo big and burlap.

