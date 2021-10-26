A month for Black Friday 2021: See tips for good shopping – Savings

In 2021 Black Friday takes place on November 26 (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

The Brazilian is, without a doubt, a people who love to consume. Knowing this, to say that Black Friday is one of the most important dates for e-commerce in the country, second only to Christmas, is no surprise. Therefore, it is necessary to take advantage of the date and make good purchases. To help you get ready for Black Friday 2021, we’ve created this article with some shopping tips. Check out!

The action, which had its origins in the United States in the 1960s, arrived in Brazil in 2010 and, since then, it has only increased in popularity each year due to the special conditions applied to high-value products that provide many people with the famous purchasing power.

Black Friday takes place on November 26th



, that is, there is only a month for that day to arrive. So, are you prepared for the date? Already know what to buy? Below, we will give you good tips to avoid falling into traps and save even more with the products that interest you. Check out!

Black Friday takes place annually at the end of November. However, this date has already been widely discussed by several businessmen, as it affects Christmas sales and takes place before the deadline for payment of the first installment of the 13th salary here in our country. There was even, in 2017, a movement in favor of bringing the date to September, but that ended up not working out.

. This year, Black Friday Brasil is scheduled for November 26th.

How does Black Friday week (or Black Week) work?



First of all, it is good to remember that, in Brazil, Black Friday has a scheduled date, but the event does not happen only during that fateful Friday. Some bolder stores make various offers and promotions that last all week – and this is what we call Black Week.

So, you already know: take this time to go to surveys and find out the prices of what you are looking for!

Black Friday is one of the most important dates for e-commerce in the country (photo: Freepik)

What are the cheapest products on Black Friday and which are the most desired?



There are numerous options for products and services sought during Black Friday and Black Week by Brazilians for a lower price than that practiced during the rest of the year.

According to a survey by Mliuz, among the 10 products most sought after by consumers are:

Is it safe to take advantage of Black Friday’s internet promotions?



Yes, but with caution. Anyone who is used to shopping on the internet already knows that giving out personal data requires care and, therefore, you need to think carefully before wanting to buy a product with an irresistible price. That’s because, according to a survey by ACI Worldwide, at least 33% of Brazilians have already admitted to having been victims of online fraud in credit, debit and prepaid cards.

So, keep an eye out: only buy on sites that have security protocols (HTTPS), avoid boleto payments,



research the store’s reputation



, check if it has the seal of the Brazilian Chamber of Electronic Commerce and, of course, do a good price research on comparative websites. Ah! If possible, make the purchase on a personal computer, ok? No collective use devices!

Golden tip: 10 apps and sites that will help you save on Black Friday Brazil



Now that you know how to take care to make a safe purchase online, we’re going to introduce you to 10 apps and websites that can help you save a lot and even get cash back on your purchases! Look:

For your financial control:



1) Pocket Guide:



concentrates your financial life in a single application, offering personalized solutions;

2) Organize:



with paid and free versions, it allows you to control expenses with illustrative graphics;

3) Mobiles:



offers registration of expenses, control of credit cards and control of goals and budget;

To save:



4) Complain Here:



has an extension for Google Chrome that compares prices as soon as an online store is accessed;

5) Search:



it shows how much each product costs in various stores, in addition to having a history of price variation in the last six months;

6) Zoom:



in addition to comparing prices, it also compares the cost-effectiveness of various products;

7) Peeling:



social network created for users to share promotions and discount coupons, with spaces for them to comment on products;

8) Coupon:



the site has free coupons for various online stores;

9) Mliuz:



part of the amount spent on purchases returns to the customer, according to the coupons offered on the platform.

Finally, it was possible to notice that Black Friday is the right time to buy that product or service that you have been dating, but that you have not yet acquired because of its high value. However, be very careful: check the site carefully so as not to fall into traps and



take advantage of the tips above to get along during this date!



But after all, what does Black Friday mean and what does it represent?



Well, as the term itself suggests,



the movement arose in the United States



It is the last Thursday of November, when Thanksgiving is celebrated in the country, or better yet, Thanksgiving Day for Americans for the past year. The day after this holiday marks the beginning of Christmas shopping in the country.

The term was first used by the Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) police in the 1960s to refer to the movement of people and congestion in the streets due to a classic college football game: Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen, in which merchants took the opportunity to sell their products. But the term even became popular in the rest of the US after the 1980s.