A woman is in a vegetative state after undergoing liposuction and rhinoplasty at the same time

A 32-year-old woman named Sabina Abbas has been in a vegetative state for four years after her heart stopped while she had two surgeries simultaneously: one liposuction is rhinoplasty. The case happened in Turkey.

Sabina, who has two children, was operated on by a doctor identified by her initials AF in a private Turkish clinic in July 2017. During surgery for cosmetic purposes, Sabina’s heart rate suddenly stopped.

Doctors were able to revive the patient after about four minutes of trying. Unconscious, she was rushed to a hospital, where she is still in a vegetative state. In the first two years, she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Rustem Abbas, Sabina’s husband, blames the clinic for his wife’s health condition. He filed a complaint against the plastic surgery and anesthesiologist who operated on the woman.

“Our son Demir was only three months old and our daughter Yanesk was two years old when my wife entered a vegetative state. Our lives have become hell,” said Rustem.

According to Rustem, the hospital is trying to release Sabina, but the family doesn’t want her to leave until “she’s fully recovered”. “I was called to the hospital yesterday to discharge my wife, the police were there, but I didn’t agree,” Rustem said.

