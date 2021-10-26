Actress Elizângela breaks both her arms in a serious domestic accident and makes an impressive outburst

Elizangela scared fans last weekend by appearing in a video shared on social media with both arms in plaster.

The actress, in the filming, explained that she fractured her bones after falling in her home. “Hey guys! You are seeing it, right? I have a broken wing, can you believe it?”, she began, laughing.

“I took a tumble here in the backyard of my house, as a silly thing. I fell face down on the ground. I’m glad you didn’t cut anything, but I had a fracture in both forearms”, he said next.

“Do you believe in such a thing? I’ll be out a bit for a few days at least until the next week, until I take the X-ray again, to see how it will look, to see if I just put the sling on.” added.

The global artist ended the report saying that, despite the scare, she is fine: “I’m fine, I’m fine, but I’m going to be out a little bit. Thank you for your affection, all the people who always send me direct with protection and blessings and prayers”.

It is worth remembering that, a few months ago, Elizângela caused controversy by taking a stand on her social network against mandatory vaccination. At the time, she mentioned that the “forced penetration is rape”.

The veteran shared the image of the moment when the vaccine is injected into a person with the following sentence: “Forced penetration without consent… It’s rape”. In the caption, the famous woman wrote the phrase “my body my Rules”.

Netizens were shocked by Elizangela’s posture. “You are so talented, you have an exemplary professional. But putting the risk to other people is out of the ordinary”, warned one, who recalled that several artists are with Covid-19, hospitalized and intubated.

He completed: “See your professional friends going through hospitalizations due to the virus. Darling, I respect your party position, but I don’t understand you when we talk about life”.

“Irresponsible is the word. Even more that he is a public person. Don’t want to take it, don’t take it, but don’t spread it, it’s painful for people who have lost many relatives and friends and are waiting for this vaccine”, criticized another.

Check out: