Actress is threatened with death after saying Praia Grande sea is ‘shit’ and residents are ‘ugly’ | Santos and Region

Actress and comedian Mhel Marrer received death threats after making jokes about the city of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, in a comedy program, last Thursday (21), and also on her social networks.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Between your lines, Mhel stated that the city is “dirty” and that “everyone is ugly”. The city hall also criticized the actress’ jokes and issued an official statement about what happened (read the note below).

mhel arrived to compare the city with the ex-program girl Raquel Pacheco, Bruna Surfistinha, stating that, within the city, “there is always one more”.

She also revolted residents by saying that Praia Grande “is a beach in the same way that the Tietê River is a river”, saying that people only use it to “need up”, and that during a trip to the beach, “would have been full of scabbers”.

New reviews on social media

Despite the repercussion of your jokes, the comedian responded to criticism with new criticisms of the municipality.

“I made some jokes with Praia Grande and now the guys from Praia Grande are polluting my Instagram with so much shit that I’m feeling like the sea at Praia Grande”, he posted (see below).

2 of 4 Actress calls Praia Grande residents ‘ugly’ and receives death threats — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Actress calls Praia Grande residents ‘ugly’ and receives death threats — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Also in the humorous panel, shown on the program ‘A Praça é Nossa’, the actress stated that the city is “crowded”, “dirty” and has a sea “that doesn’t have waves because it’s a lot of garbage.” In addition, he stated that, in the city, “everyone is ugly”.

Internet users criticized the actress’ speeches through social networks. She even received death threats from city residents. In one of the messages, a young man stated that she would be shot when entering the Palácio das Artes for a concert.

The g1 tried to get in touch with the actress to comment on the case but, until the publication of this report, she has not received any feedback.

See what the city says

See, below, the note from the city hall:

“Praia Grande demands respect!

Due to the various manifestations about a humorous video that speaks of the city in a pejorative way, the City of Praia Grande explains that it is sending a note to the production of the program with an invitation to visit the city, in addition to explaining the beautiful story of overcoming difficulties. of its people to end a sad stigma of the past, showing that today the city is among the most developed in Brazil and one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the country, due to its beauty and infrastructure.

City Hall rejects any form of verbal violence. It is worth reinforcing that the municipality is a great supporter of culture and respects all types of art, as long as they do not harm or distort the image of people or institutions.”

3 of 4 Internet users were angry with the actress and criticized the statements — Photo: Reproduction Netizens revolted with the actress and criticized the statements — Photo: Reproduction

4 of 4 Photo: Praia Grande, on the coast of SP — Photo: Publicity/City of Praia Grande Photo: Praia Grande, on the coast of SP — Photo: Publicity/City of Praia Grande