Adesanya analyzes ‘Borrachinha’ x Vettori in the UFC and provokes: ‘Both are a ***’

Vettori beat ‘Borrachinha’ on points in a fight held last Saturday at UFC Vegas 41

the confrontation between Marvin Vettori and Paulo “Rubber”, played last Saturday at main event of UFC Vegas 41, put the last two challengers to the organization’s middleweight belt (84 kg) face to face and promised to bring the winner even closer to a new opportunity to dispute the title of the category.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the current champion of the division, the Nigerian Israel Adesanya, has made a point of following the battle between his former rivals.

In a video posted on your channel. YouTube, Adesanya appears lying on her bed as she analyzes the unfolding battle between the two former challengers.

Relaxed, the champion did not seem impressed with the performance of his rivals in the division and took the opportunity to provoke them at the end of the fight, which had as winner Marvin Vettori, in the unanimous decision of the judges.

During some moments of the video, however, the Nigerian surprised by praising some of the Brazilian’s actions, in particular the takedown applied by “Borrachinha” at the end of the 3rd round and the kicks he delivered to the inside of the Italian’s supporting leg.

However, even so, Adesanya tried to criticize the disaffection for the lack of sequence in both actions.

“It’s hard to look at (‘Rubber’) the same way. Like, all the f*** is just fake to me now. It always has been, but it’s like, you’ve seen it,” commented “Izzy” right at the entrance to “Borrachinha” in the Octagon of UFC Vegas 41.

“As Vettori punches and kicks with literally no threat behind. No snap, no pain,” criticized the champion.

“Wow, he got on the f*** of the double leg! Go play on top, OK, let’s see. This is interesting. It will be shaved. A guillotine. What c*** was that? literally a show of m***. That was horrible,” mocked Adesanya of “Borrachinha”‘s attempt to apply a guillotine in the 3rd round.

“I said they’re both a ***”, provoked the Nigerian at the end of the fight between “Borrachinha” and Vettori.