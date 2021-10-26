Adesanya mocks the fight between Borrachinha and Vettori at UFC Vegas 41: ‘They’re a f***’

Middleweight champion (up to 83.9kg.), Israel Adesanya was attentive in the main fight UFC Las Vegas 41 last Saturday (23), marked by the victory of Marvin Vettori about Paulo Borrachinha in the unanimous decision of the judges. And, on your ‘YouTube‘, the Nigerian analyzed the fight between the last two challengers to his title and debated when he provoked them at the end of the fight.

“It’s difficult to look at (Paulo) Borrachinha in the same way as before. It doesn’t have the same shine. Vettori punches and kicks under no threat. No popping, no pain. (…) I said they’re both a ****”, argued Adesanya.

Coincidentally, Paulo Borrachinha and Marvin Vettori were the last two challengers to the belt of Israel Adesanya. In an atmosphere of rivalry, the Brazilian succumbed to the Nigerian’s kicks and was knocked out in the first round. The Italian, in turn, ended up defeated in a unanimous decision by the judges.

Now, Israel prepares for a rematch against Robert Whittaker, which should take place at UFC 270, on January 22, 2022. In the first meeting between the athletes, which took place in October 2019, the ‘stylebender‘ managed to become champion by defeating the former title holder with a second round knockout.

