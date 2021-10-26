AF News | State | In a coma at the UPA, the announcer has been waiting for a place in the ICU at the Hospital Regional de Araguaína for 5 days

the announcer Antonio José Marcos da Silva, 40 years old, has been in a coma for five days in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) waiting for a place in the ICU of the Regional Hospital of Araguaína (HRA). He lives in the Ponta do Asfalto village, in the municipality of Wanderlândia, and works as an announcer at store doors.

The patient’s family is desperate and doesn’t know what exactly happened, since no exam had been performed so far in the UPA.

Alda Marcos who is the announcer’s sister, said he was found unconscious and unconscious after falling and hitting his head on the doorjamb last Wednesday morning (10/20).

“We suspect he has suffered a cerebrovascular accident, but we don’t know if it was before or after he fell. Blood came out of his nose and mouth. Apparently he didn’t have any disease. So far we don’t know what really happened, they weren’t done. exams here”, reported Alda.

The direction of the UPA had already requested a vacancy in the ICU of the Hospital Regional de Araguaína for the transfer of the patient, but the family remains unanswered.

“The UPA says that it has already forwarded the request for a vacancy in the Regional Hospital’s ICU, and they say there is no vacancy available. They even warned on Saturday that a vacancy had arisen for him, but someone else entered the place, as it would be worse. Yesterday his pressure was practically 0, it’s very difficult this way! Then I ask: a person who has been in a coma for five days, what is the worst situation for the other person to take the vacancy? Why don’t you send it to another place, another hospital in another city, he can’t starve like that”cried Alda.

WHAT SAYS HEALTH

Sought by the report, the State Department of Health (SES) stressed that the HRA is an open-door health unit of the Unified Health System (SUS) and, therefore, respects the principle of universality. In these circumstances, it treats patients in the North of the State, as well as in Pará and Maranhão. For this reason, occasionally there is overcrowding and lack of spaces, which is usually quickly resolved.

Specifically in relation to the speaker’s case, the Secretariat said that the Regional Hospital of Araguaína (HRA) received a request for a vacancy in the Red Room, aiming to meet the aforementioned patient and, at this time, is working on the internal regulation of beds to meet the request.