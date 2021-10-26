After a controversy with Pedro, Braz sets up a meeting with the Medical Department of Flamengo

One of the points of discussion will be whether or not the player has played injured and the measures taken in the last days

Pedro’s medical situation continues to cause a stir. The player suffered a knock in the match against Juventude, on the 13th of this month, and had been experiencing pain. Even after accusing pain, the player entered the field in the duel against Athletico-PR and still carried out activities in the CT of Ninho do Urubu. Eleven days after the injury, the club informed that Pedro was diagnosed with an injury to the meniscus in his right knee and will need to undergo surgery.

One of the points that drew attention is that to reach the diagnosis of the injury, the player needed to seek private medical help outside the Medical Department of Flamengo. The situation increased the tension behind the scenes of the club and it seems that the soap opera could still gain new chapters, since the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, entered the circuit and will meet with the Medical Department to understand what happened.

The objective would be to understand if the player entered the field with an injured meniscus and, according to journalist Venê Casagrande, the sector may even suffer from layoffs. Despite this, it is likely that no measures in this sense will be adopted until the decision of the semifinal of the Basil Cup, when Flamengo faces Atlhetico-PR.

Pedro will perform a surgeon this Monday, 25th, at 7pm Brasília time, at the Copa Star Hospital, by Dr. Luiz Antônio Vieira, the physician responsible for diagnosing the lesion. The decision for surgery was made jointly between the doctor, the game and the club.

