After a judge, RS has a case of aggression against a doctor and apology: ‘you have to be beaten’ – 10/25/2021

Another game in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul ended in confusion. Yesterday (24), the match between Brasil de Farroupilha and Guarany de Bagé, valid for the quarter-finals of Serie A2 of the State, had an assault on a doctor, expulsion of a member of the technical committee, a goalkeeper with a fractured face and insults by officials against referees remembering the aggression against Rodrigo Crivellaro, earlier this month.

Rodrigo was kicked when he was on the ground by the athlete Willian Correa, who was defending São Paulo de Rio Grande, in a match against Guarani de Venâncio Aires, played earlier this month, for the same championship. The referee had to be taken to a hospital, and the player was arrested and his contract immediately terminated. He has been unable to act for two years. Crivellaro will only return to the whistle next year.

The attacked doctor, Felipe Krindges, was at the service of Farroupilha’s team. But, by an agreement between the clubs that play in Serie A2, the visiting team may eventually not bring a doctor to the games, being the home professional responsible for attending both teams.

It all started with a split

Image: Disclosure/Brasil de Farroupilha

The incidents of the match between Brasil de Farroupilha and Guarany de Bagé began with a split between goalkeeper Jonathan Walker (photo) and forward Welder. The athlete from the Bagé team hit the rival goalkeeper’s head with his knee in a ball dispute. For considering the move with ‘excessive force’, referee Marcus Vinícius Gonçalves dos Santos expelled the athlete.

The goalkeeper needed medical attention, was unconscious and was taken to a hospital. After examinations, fractures were found in the zygomatic arch and orbital floor. The player will undergo surgery on the face.

The events that occur next were, according to reports heard by the report of the UOL Sport in both clubs, a reflection of this beginning.

Tense game and quote to Rodrigo Crivellaro

The game went on with a lot of fighting. With each tougher split, complaints took over the field. Both teams protested heavily against the referee’s decisions, and engaged in rough plays. During the break, according to a summary report, members of the Guarany de Bagé board went to the pitch to curse the refereeing.

At 37 minutes into the second half, the mood heated up for good. According to a summary report, the president of Guarany de Bagé, Heraclito Antônio Vicente Moreira, known as Tato, went to the field and shouted against the arbitration decisions citing the aggressions against Rodrigo Crivellaro.

“You’re a bastard, thief, shameless, FDP. That’s why you really have to be beaten. Just like Rodrigo [Crivellaro] caught. He’s getting his hands on Guarany, you thieves,” reported the referee in the game’s document, saying that this complaint was made again at the end of the match.

Wanted by the report of UOL Sport, the president of Guarany disputes the referee’s version, but complains about what happened on the field. According to him, it was impossible to know what was said and who was speaking.

“At no time did I say that any human being has to be beaten to justify the wrongful act,” he said heraclitus Antonio Vicente Moreira. “I personally don’t have any problem with arbitration, which I receive at our stadium. I’ve been president for a long time and I have a cashier to talk directly to the teachers. But when the guy operates on you [prejudica], change your mind. Inland football is very different from that played by the Gre-Nal team, it involves a lot of passion and hard-earned money,” he adds.

Tato also reinforced that Guarany spent R$ 14 thousand to travel and face Brasil de Farroupilha and that they felt harmed by the arbitration. “Right now, for some, the victimization of arbitration is the right thing. It is clear that arbitration has historically been weak and arrogant. They are never really bad to want to steal,” he said. “I’m going to die defending my team,” he concluded.

BO from doctor and idolatry to aggressor

Image: Publicity/Guarany de Bagé

In the final moments of the game, doctor Felipe Krindges would attend a Guarany athlete who cut his leg (photo) when he took a strong entry from the opposing goalkeeper. Arriving at him, the masseur from Bagé’s team complained a lot about the refereeing. Behold, the doctor responded, remembering that the Brazilian goalkeeper had gone to the hospital. It was enough to provoke aggression.

“He gave me a push, I went back, I would come up, but our goalkeeper coach who was there stopped him, pushed him, avoided what would be worse,” Felipe tells UOL Sport.

After the game, the doctor registered the police report. The aggression against him is not included in the summary. The goalkeeper coach’s retaliation, yes. The professional was expelled and, according to the referee’s report, “went in front of Guarany de Bagé’s bench blowing kisses to the opposing coach, who did not fall for the provocation”.

After the end of the match, according to a summary report, a new quote from what happened with Rodrigo Crivellaro took place. This time, the author was not identified.

“After the end of the match, with the arbitration quartet already in the locker room, it was possible to hear through the cracks in the window that people were speaking the following sentences: These guys hurt us, they expelled whoever could least be expelled. They stole these FDPs from us. that they really get beaten. That’s why Willian [Ribeiro, que agrediu o juiz Rodrigo Crivellaro] is my idol. Upon hearing this sentence, I opened the locker room door to identify who the person was speaking, however, identification was not possible. But I saw that the person was dressed in a Guarany coat,” reported the referee in a summary.

In a statement, Brazil de Farroupilha regretted what happened. “Finally, SERC Brasil hopes that the facts regarding both issues are investigated and those responsible punished for the good of football in Rio Grande do Sul”, says a statement signed by the club’s president, Elenir Luiz Bonetto.

Also in a statement, Guarany de Bagé repudiated the opponent’s manifestation. “At no time there was an entry by the athlete Welder into the opposing team’s goalkeeper. What happened was a ball dispute, in a game, where the opposing goalkeeper got the worst of it, generating the mistaken expulsion of our top scorer”, he published in your social networks.

As usual, all those mentioned will answer for their actions in the TJD-RS.

The score of the match was 1-0 for Brasil de Farroupilha. The return game will be played at the Estrela D’Alva stadium, in Bagé, next Sunday (31).