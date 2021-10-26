After a record at Globoplay, Walcyr Carrasco prepares the third part of Secret Truths· TV News

Secret Truths should get a new sequel after the success of the second season on Globoplay. Available since the last 20th, the first ten chapters beat a record of views on the platform. With this, author Walcyr Carrasco is already preparing the third part of the saga of Angel (Camila Queiroz).

In July, during an appearance in Altas Horas, the novelist had announced that he was waiting for authorization from the network to write the third season of the serial.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Secret Truths 3, and I’m waiting for the green light to know if I’ll have it. Because it would be a whole new story to be thought about the characters and everything”, he had told in an interview with Serginho Groisman. Information about the new part of the telenovela was released by the column written by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

Walcyr Carrasco will once again jump the queue of serials scheduled for the 9pm slot on Globo. In the second half of 2023, an unprecedented saga of his will come in front of O Grande Golpe (working title), a plot by Maria Helena Nascimento and Ricardo Linhares.

Secret Truths 2 recorded almost two million hours of consumption on Thursday (21). O TV news had exclusive access to the exact number: 1,988,342 hours. It is the largest consumption of VoD (video on demand) since the launch of Globoplay, in 2015. To top it off, the new subscriptions to the streaming service are booming because of the plot.

Until then, the reality show A Vida After Tombo, about the misadventures of Karol Conká after his departure from BBB21, was the “owner” of the record, with 716,000 hours of consumption in a single day. The novel nearly tripled that number with just the first ten chapters.

On Wednesday night (20), Globoplay had 638,000 hours of consumption alone, adding the live of the first chapter open to non-subscribers and exclusive content for those who pay for access to the application. Numbers registered in just two and a half hours. A lot of people marathoned the ten episodes from 9:30 pm on Wednesday.

The record number of hours consumed, added to the increase in new subscriptions, brings yet another benefit to the streaming platform. The premiere of Verdades Secretas 2 boosted the viewing of the first season, originally shown in 2015 on TV and which is all available on the platform.

On open TV, the rerun of Verdades Secretas also hitched a ride on the release of the sequel and grew. The four chapters shown between October 18 and 22 scored 15.0 points in Greater São Paulo, the best weekly average.

New Angel Challenges

Secret Truths 2 begins with Angel bankrupt and a sick child of approximately four years. He has leukemia. Therefore, the beauty returns to the universe of prostitution. Married to Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), she sees her husband die in a mysterious accident in the first scenes of the serial.

However, she has to deal with the return of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). After a season in Europe, the rebel decides to prove that her former colleague killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). The businessman’s body never showed up.

The second season will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.