After a tense week, the dollar drops 1.27% and goes to R$ 5.556; Stock increases 2.28% – 10/25/2021

The commercial dollar dropped 1.27% today and closed the day quoted at R$ 5.556, outlining a reaction after a tense week. Last Friday, the US currency hit R$ 5.668 with the government’s intention to break the spending ceiling to pay for Brazil Aid.

The Ibovespa broke a sequence of two consecutive falls and rose 2.28%, to 108,714.55 points. At the end of last week, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange reached the worst level in almost a year (106.296.18).

The country’s fiscal landscape shares the spotlight with corporate news, including the start of the quarterly balance sheet season. Investors have started buying stocks they see as overly undervalued in the wake of corporate ads. These were the cases, among others, of Hypera and Petrobras.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

‘Post-traumatic stress disorder’

“The week begins with post-traumatic stress”, summarized the chief economist of modalmais, Alvaro Bandeira, referring to the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario, with worsening projections for economic growth, inflation and interest rates.

According to market professionals, the sign that the government is going to circumvent the spending ceiling to accommodate expenses with its Auxílio Brasil program for the election year should lead the Central Bank to react by accelerating the rate of increase of the Selic, from 1 to 1, 5 percentage point at this week’s meeting.

*With Reuters