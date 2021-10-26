After exposing surubão, Luisa Sonza is sued and becomes the target of criticism on social networks

Top Stories

According to the Gossip page “Segue a Cami”, at the beginning of the year Luisa Sonza had posted a twitter in which it informed that she would have been sued for not wanting to show in the middle of the Pandemic. However, according to the page, the real reason for the lawsuit was because the singer broke a concert contract.

Also according to the page, Luisa Sonza signed a contract with ‘Chantilly Produções’ to sell their shows, but due to the pandemic, all events were suspended. However, Luísa ended up growing in her career and her team chose to break the contract. The company ended up suing the singer and asking for a fine of R$470,000.

Before the pandemic, Luísa hired the company ‘Chantilly Produções’ to sell her shows, the problem was that the pandemic started and events were suspended throughout the country. But in the meantime, Luisa took a leap in her career and apparently it was no longer interesting for her to continue with this intermediary to sell her shows. So the singer’s team informed the responsible company that it was ending the contract, without paying any fine, because, amazingly, the company had not sold R$700,000.00 in Luisa’s concerts in one year. That’s when the company sued Luisa asking for the fine, in the amount of R$470,000, because of the breach of contract, claiming that she couldn’t sell the singer’s shows for reasons of… PANDEMIA!

