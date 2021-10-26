After insults by a humorist, residents post photos to exalt Praia Grande: ‘Pride of being’ | Santos and Region

Residents of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, created a campaign on social media to demonstrate their love for the city after actress and comedian Mhel Marrer made jokes on a humorous television program. She said that the municipality is “dirty” and that “everyone is ugly”, last Thursday (21), and received death threats.

Mhel even compared the city with the ex-program girl Raquel Pacheco, Bruna Surfistinha, stating that, within the city, “there’s always one more”. The city also criticized the actress’ jokes and issued an official statement about what happened (read the note below).

The actress also angered residents by claiming that Praia Grande “it’s a beach the same way the Tietê River is a river”, saying that people only use it to “to do the necessities”, and that, during a trip to the beach, “it would have been full of scabbers”.

Seeing the great repercussion of the comedian’s speeches and to counter them, residents started posting some photos and texts to praise the city. This is the case of lawyer Fábio Motta, who used Instagram to post a video showing some positive aspects of Praia Grande, where he has lived for 40 years.

For him, making publications of this type is what residents can do around the city, in order to remove this derogatory image that the actress raised in her speech.

He also criticizes the attacks she has been suffering on social media after the joke. “I think people get very attached on some negative points. She was even threatened with death. We have to try to do something positive, not be threatening her, or trying to silence her freedom. Let’s try to make it a positive thing.” it says.

As for the financial consultant, Fábio Leite, who posted a photo with the banner “Orgulho de ser Praia Grande”, the joke sounded derogatory in relation to the city. “I think we have to be careful to make a personal promotion, joke, or anything else and use a way of belittling other people,” he explains. In publishing, he found a way to speak up without being offensive.

“When the joke is boring it has to appeal, when the person is small they bully and belittle others in order to feel better or greater in their inferiority. When the joke is good we laugh before it’s over and when people they are big and raise others to grow and walk with it. We may have objections, different ideology, so far so good, but offending has nothing to do with it,” he said in the post.

Reviews on social media

Despite the repercussion of her jokes, the comedian responded to criticism with new criticisms of the municipality.

“I made some jokes with Praia Grande and now the guys from Praia Grande are polluting my Instagram with so much shit that I’m feeling like the sea at Praia Grande”, he posted (see below).

Also in the humorous panel, shown on the program ‘A Praça é Nossa’, the actress stated that the city is “crowded”, “dirty” and has a sea “that doesn’t have waves because it’s a lot of garbage.” In addition, he stated that, in the city, “everyone is ugly”.

Internet users criticized the actress’ speeches through social networks. She even received death threats from city residents. In one of the messages, a young man stated that she would be shot when entering the Palácio das Artes for a concert.

O g1 he tried to get in touch with the actress to comment on the case but, until the publication of this report, he has not received any feedback.

See what the city says

“Praia Grande demands respect!

Due to the various manifestations about a humorous video that speaks of the city in a pejorative way, the Municipality of Praia Grande explains that it sent a note to the production of the program with an invitation to visit the city, in addition to explaining the beautiful story of overcoming its people to end a sad stigma of the past, showing that today the city is among the most developed in Brazil and one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the country, due to its beauty and infrastructure.

The municipal administration rejects any kind of violence or threats and reinforces that it respects all artists. We do not agree with virtual attacks and expressions of hate and offense. We are a beautiful and welcoming city, with a struggling people, with education and a lot of respect. In addition, it is worth emphasizing that the Municipality is a great supporter of culture and respects all types of art, as long as they do not harm or distort the image of people or institutions.”

