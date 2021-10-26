After knee surgery, Pedro, from Flamengo, leaves hospital and should start physiotherapy this Wednesday | Flamengo

+ Fusion mode activated: Gabigol and Bruno Henrique reverse roles in Flamengo and take on different roles

After leaving the hospital, located in Barra da Tijuca, the athlete posted a video on Instagram in the car with his family and girlfriend:

Pedro, from Flamengo, posts video on social media after leaving hospital

+ Flamengo x Athletico: Gabigol and Bruno Henrique train normally and are available to Renato

On Monday, he had already used social media to thank the fans for their support:

– Let’s go to the next step. Thank you all for your love and support. Your strength gives me peace of mind and fills me with confidence to come back as soon as possible. God is taking care of everything 🙏🏼 – he wrote.

The surgery was considered a success and was performed by Dr. Luiz Antônio Vieira, the same one who operated on Pedro’s anterior cruciate ligament in 2018, when he was still playing for Fluminense. At the time, the procedure also included suturing the meniscus of the same knee. The history was taken into account when the doctor himself, the player and Marcio Tannure, head of the rubro-negro medical department, decided to intervene in a meeting last Sunday. View the complete injury chronology HERE.