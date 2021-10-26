After the arrival of doses in the municipality, vaccination with Astrazeneca will return on Tuesday

The Municipal Health Department will return on Tuesday (14) with the vaccination of a second dose of immunizing AstraZeneca for people who are late according to the date scheduled on the vaccination card. The return is due to the arrival of 845 doses in the city this Monday.

Check out all the groups that can receive the vaccine this Tuesday:

– 1st dose: people over 12 years old

– 2nd dose: Pfizer (persons who have received the first dose for at least eight weeks), Coronavac (according to the date scheduled on the vaccination card) and AstraZeneca (persons in arrears).

– 3rd dose: elderly from 70 years of age (who have received the second dose at least six months ago) and also immunosuppressed patients (who have received the second dose at least 28 days ago).

Immunization always takes place in the morning and afternoon, in UBSs throughout the city.

During the morning, from 8 am to 11 am, doses will be applied in the districts of Gaspar, Joanópolis, José Cirilo, Patrimônio São José, Santo Antônio and Santana, and also in the districts of Belisário, Boa Família, Bom Jesus, Itamuri and Vermelho.

While in the afternoon, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, vaccination will take place in the Cardoso de Melo, Inconfidência, Planalto, Primavera, Recanto Verde, Santa Terezinha, São Francisco and São Gotardo neighborhoods.

With the exception of the second dose of Coronavac which will take place from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm only at the UBS in the José Cirilo neighborhood.