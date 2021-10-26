After the invasion of fans, three players ask to leave Paysandu

Paulinho – Credit: Fernando Torres

The mood at Paysandu turned sour for good! On Monday night, 25, part of the players asked to leave the club after the invasion of fans organized during the game with Ituano and recurring threats on social networks. According to the report, in addition to striker Rildo, defensive midfielder Paulinho and striker Luan Santos demonstrated their desire to no longer play for the club.

Photo: Fernando Torres

Also according to the report’s investigation, another reason for the imminent mass disbandment at the Banpará Curuzu Stadium is the indoor climate. Late salaries and dissatisfaction with the board have affected relationships in the hallways in the bicolor house. In the case of striker Luan Santos, his staff asked to “hold” the desire to leave.

On Monday afternoon, the club’s press office informed that no player will give an interview this week. The decision, according to the statement, was taken jointly by players, coaching staff and board. Next Sunday, 31, Paysandu will go to João Pessoa, in Paraíba, to face Botafogo at 18:00. In case of defeat, the match could end the club’s chances of gaining access to Serie B in 2022. Today, the chances are remote and just two wins in the two remaining games can make Paysandu rise in the division in national football .

