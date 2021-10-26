After years of loss, Sony turns a profit in the Xperia smartphone division

Sony published on Monday (25) the results of its last fiscal year regarding the earnings of the company’s smartphone sector, a division that has not shown expressive results for years, but which in the last report drew attention for showing profits, something that it can also be seen in the future if the company manages to keep the same achievement registered in the last year.

The data refer to the company’s financial performance in the last 12 months, closing on March 31 of this year, being reported by Sony a $254 million operating income in the smartphone division of the Xperia line, a result that surprised the brand, which during the conference commented that the numbers “exceed our initial expectations”. This yield was made possible through measures aimed at cost cuts and the increase in the average selling price (ASP) of phones sold by the brand, not exactly meaning that the company increased its number of sales in the last year, quite the opposite, since the manufacturer registered a drop of 300 thousand cell phones sold compared to 2019, as shown in the chart below.