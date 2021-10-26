Age of Empires 4 and Mario Party Featured in Weekly Releases | strategy games

Age of Empires 4 and Mario Party Superstars are the highlights of release week. The long-awaited new chapter in Microsoft’s strategy series and the latest Mario party that rescues some of the best moments in the series join titles like Guardians of the Galaxy, the extreme sports of Riders Republic and the spooky horror game Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. Check out everything about the week’s releases, such as release date, prices and platforms on which they are available.

Age of Empires 4 brings strategic battles as different civilizations across 500 years of history — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

The new game in the classic Microsoft strategy saga brings historic battles with eight different civilizations, including the English, Chinese, the Sultanate of Delhi and more. Each culture has its own peculiarities, with unique journeys divided between four campaigns that follow the 500 years between the Dark Ages and the Renaissance. During the battles it will be possible to see short documentaries that explain the historical context and its importance to the world as we know it. Age of Empires 4 is available for R$199.99 on PC.

Mario Party Superstars – October 29 – SW

Mario Party Superstars brings back classic boards and minigames, like the Corgumelo game — Photo: Play/Nintendo Store

The Nintendo plumber and his friends reminisce about some of their best party moments with Mario Party Superstars, a new game that brings together classic maps and 100 minigames from the Nintendo 64 and GameCube era. Users will have the chance to compete on boards like Espaçolândia and Medolândia, playing the little games Corgumelo, Bombalanço, Shy Gy Mandau, Bate-Bola, Acelerama and many others, all with support for online matches. Mario Party Superstars will be available for R$ 299 on Nintendo Switch with Portuguese version.

Guardians of the Galaxy – October 26 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

Guardians of the Galaxy brings the universe's most famous heroes into an all-new adventure with an '80s soundtrack — Photo: Play/Steam

The most well-known and entertaining group of heroes in the universe will have a new third-person action game where users will take on the role of Peter Quill, Star-Lord, on a quest to avoid a series of catastrophic events. During your journey, you will be able to make decisions that affect the destiny and structure of the group, such as which members will be available at the time of action, for example. The user can choose between Drax, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon and Groot to help in combat.

The game also promises a soundtrack worthy of the characters, with several songs from the 80s. Guardians of the Galaxy is available for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC for R$ 299.95. A Nintendo Switch version can be played via cloud streaming.

Riders Republic – October 28 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC

Riders Republic brings a variety of extreme sports to compete or just explore — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

From the same developers of the Steep snowboard game, Riders Republic brings a group of athletes focused on extreme sports to compete in different types of sports and races with up to 50 players. Mountain Bike, Ski, Snowboard, Wingsuit and a jet Wingsuit variant come into play, with competitive modes and also the possibility to explore the map for fun. Players connected to extreme sports will also be able to participate in major events in the game, such as Red Bull Rampage and X-Games.

Riders Republic is available for R$ 279.95 on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and R$ 249.90 on PC via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store. A demo is available to be enjoyed between the 21st and 27th.

Solar Ash – October 26 – PS5, PS4, PC

Solar Ash brings a surreal adventure with psychedelic worlds and huge creatures to contend with — Photo: Reproduction/Epic Games Store

This is the second game from Heart Machine, developer of the popular Hyper Light Drifter, bringing a similar visual style that refers to its first title. In the role of King, players will advance through vast 3D environments belonging to a surreal and psychedelic world. During his journey there will still be encounters with gigantic creatures that will need to be defeated so Rei can save his planet.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water – October 28 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

Fatal Frame: Maiden of the Black Water celebrates 20 years of the classic horror series with remaster on all platforms — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

The classic horror series Fatal Frame celebrates its 20th anniversary with a remaster of the fifth chapter, originally exclusive to the Wii U. In the game, three protagonists try to unravel the reason behind disappearances on Mount Hikami, where strange rituals have been performed. One of them is Yuri Kozukata, a young woman with the power to see the supernatural and who uses the Camera Obscura camera to fight vengeful spirits.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is available for R$234.54 on the Nintendo Switch, R$214.90 on the PlayStation platforms, R$204.95 on the Xbox consoles and R$75.49 on the PC. The original version is also still available for Wii U.

Super Robot Wars October 30th – 27th – PC

Super Robot Wars 30 brings together classic robots from Japanese animations in a strategy game, such as Mazinger Z: Infinity and more — Photo: Play/Steam

A not-so-known Western series, Super Robot Wars 30 celebrates three decades of strategy and role-playing games with some of the most famous giant robots from Japanese cartoons in incredible battles. Players can expect characters from series like Gundam, Mazinger Z: Infinity, Code Geass, Magic Warriors of Rayearth, SSSS.Gridman, among others, in addition to names that should arrive by DLC. Super Robot Wars 30 will be available for R$249.90 on PC.

Iron Harvest Complete Edition – October 26 – PS5, XBSX/S

Iron Harvest Complete Edition brings the popular PC strategy game to next-gen consoles — Photo: Play/Steam

The strategy game Iron Harvest, popular on its PC version, will now hit consoles in a full edition, with its Rusviet Revolution and Operation Eagle DLCs included. The game’s story takes place around 1920 in an alternate world, where the first World War has just ended and a new threat surrounds Europe.

In this alternative world, large diesel-powered robots have become the weapons of choice for countries. The game features 4 campaigns, each with a different faction and 12 playable heroes, each with its own story and peculiarities.

Nascar 21: Ignition – October 26 – PS4, XB, PC

NASCAR 21: Ignition features thrilling NASCAR races with famous racers or a player-created character — Photo: Playback/Steam

The official NASCAR racing game features all the drivers, teams and tracks of the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 season for fans to feel right on the track while racing with their idols. The game brings all the elements of Nascar racing with realistic physics, teamwork and amazing beats, as well as online multiplayer support.

In addition to controlling famous figures the player can also venture into Career mode and create their own pilot to dominate the championship. Nascar 21: Ignition is available for R$299.90 on PS4, R$222.45 on Xbox One, and R$109.99 on PC.

