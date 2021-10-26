Age of Empires IV: let’s play in 4K and LIVE!

Let’s show you how the game is and different modes

This week finally arrives a new game from the Age of Empires franchise. Age of Empires IV takes up the medieval theme and also several of the gameplay elements of Age of Empires II, and is available exclusively on PC from the 28th.

This Monday (25/10) from 2:01 pm, Brasília time, Diego Kerber (@kerberdiego) will show how the game is and together with Cassiano Presoto (@cassianopresoto), Neri Neto (@neri_netoo) and Paulo Silva (@paulovs.br). Follow it live on our YouTube channel!

We’re going to use a varied set of PCs in the broadcast, with the right to our Dream PC running the game at full quality and in 4K resolution! We also tested another extreme: we put an AMD Atlhon to face the game with its integrated graphics. You can check the result below:

Age of Empires IV will be available exclusively for PC from October 28th, being possible to buy from either the S{image}team or the Microsoft Store. The game will also be available at launch to Xbox Game Pass subscribers for PC.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.