Alec Baldwin: Behind the scenes of the shooting that killed director of photography on set

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Baldwin was informed that it was safe to use a weapon that fired a fatal shot.

The death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins from an accidental gunshot fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a movie made news around the world.

The tragic incident shed light on the use of firearms in entertainment productions, as well as the rules that regulate them (or lack thereof).

As the investigations progress, new details emerge about what actually happened that day, when Baldwin fired a shot that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

But what is known so far?

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Halyna Hutchins has been described as a ‘rising star’ in the film world

death during a rehearsal

Baldwin, Hutchins and Souza were at Rancho Bonanza Creek in New Mexico, filming Rust, a cowboy movie set in the 19th century.

According to information from the inquiry released by the American press, Hutchins’ death occurred during the rehearsal of a scene in which Baldwin pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the camera.

According to statements by Souza and cameraman Reid Russell, Baldwin received the gun and was informed that it was unloaded.

“Joel said that Alec was sitting in a pew at the church and practicing how to draw a gun,” according to the documents sent to court.

The director “was looking over his (Hutchins’) shoulder when he heard what sounded like a whip crack and then a loud crash.”

Souza was behind Hutchins when the shot was fired. The 42-year-old director of photography was shot in the chest, according to eyewitness accounts.

“Joel vaguely remembers (Hutchins) complaining about her stomach and clutching her abdomen. Joel also said that (Hutchins) started to fall backwards and they helped her to lie down on the ground,” the documents add.

According to Russell, Hutchins couldn’t “feel his legs” right after the shot. He was by her side at the time of the incident.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Accident happened on a ranch in New Mexico

baldwin was careful

When asked how Baldwin handled guns on set, Russell claimed he was very careful, highlighting a time when the actor made sure a child actor wasn’t by his side while unloading a gun.

Last Friday, authorities said Assistant Director Dave Halls was the one who handed the gun to Baldwin, ensuring it could be used safely.

Serge Svetnoy, the film’s chief electrician, wrote in a Facebook post that he held Hutchins in his arms as she died. He blamed “negligence” and “lack of professionalism” for the director’s death.

After the incident, professionals who worked with Halls claimed he tended to disregard security protocols.

In 2019, according to the American press, Halls was fired from the position of assistant director of the film. Freedom’s Path, when a gun “unexpectedly went off” on the film set. A member of the sound crew was injured and was on leave for a few days.

Maggie Goll, a pyrotechnics expert, said she even filed an internal complaint against Halls during the production of the series. into the dark, but that nothing was done about it.

According to her, in addition to being negligent, Halls engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with other colleagues, through “unwanted and unnecessary” touches.

On one occasion, Halls decided to continue filming even though one of the pyrotechnicians, who was diabetic, passed out on set, added Goll.

Halls did not comment on the charges.

Credit, Phillip Caruso via Reuters Photo caption, Joel Souza was after Hutchins when she was hit and was also injured

Goll, however, added: “This situation is not about Dave Halls … this is no one’s fault. This is a broader conversation about set safety.”

Both Souza and Russell said there was a protest by a camera crew shortly before the accident in New Mexico.

“Reid said the film crew was having problems with the production regarding payment and accommodation,” says the inquiry, which explains why six members had resigned.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is conducting a police investigation into what happened.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will hold a press conference on the case on Wednesday (10/27).

The film’s producers, who are also conducting an internal investigation into the incident, have suspended filming “at least until the investigations are complete.”