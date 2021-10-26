Alec Baldwin: Behind the scenes of the shooting that killed director of photography on set

Alec Baldwin

Baldwin was informed that it was safe to use a weapon that fired a fatal shot.

The death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins from an accidental gunshot fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a movie made news around the world.

The tragic incident shed light on the use of firearms in entertainment productions, as well as the rules that regulate them (or lack thereof).

As the investigations progress, new details emerge about what actually happened that day, when Baldwin fired a shot that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

But what is known so far?