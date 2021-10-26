Alec Baldwin: ‘Rust’ film crew trained target practice with gun that killed director

The police are working to identify the person responsible for the accident that happened last Thursday (21st), in the United States; the assistant director who delivered the loaded gun to Baldwin and the person responsible for the weaponry used in filming “Rust” are already under investigation.
Still according to the TMZ, accidental shooting took place at the recording site a month before Halyna Hutchins’ death. Seven members of the team resigned alleging lack of security in the set.
Understand the accident that killed Halyna Hutchins
Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, died last Thursday (21), during the filming of the film. “Rust”, in the state of New Mexico (USA).
According to information from the local police, the actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a scenic firearm; the projectile also hit the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was injured.
Halyna Hutchins was flown in a helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital but failed to resist her injuries. Souza was treated at a medical unit in the city of Santa Fé and was released.
Also according to authorities, the scene in the film contemplated the use of a support pistol when the weapon was fired. “We are trying to determine what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” said a local police representative. No person was arrested, but an investigation was opened to investigate the case.