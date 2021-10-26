Alec Baldwin: Son of Donald Trump jokes about tragedy on set and puts up for sale shirt mocking the actor

Last Thursday (21st), Alec Baldwin lived a traumatic episode, after shooting a scenographic gun and killing the director of photography for the movie “Rust”, Halyna Hutchins, and hurting director Joel Souza. The day after the incident, Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president of the United States, used his Instagram profile to make fun of the story and make a joke at the actor’s expense.

Alec Baldwin was no longer a person well regarded by the Trump family, as he always made harsh criticisms of the businessman’s government. In addition, the artist starred in comic sketches on “Saturday Night Live” imitating the former president. In a first post, Donald Trump Jr. mocked the fact that Baldwin is a great activist in the movements that call for an end to armaments for the American population. “The look on the face of a gun nut who has killed more people with a gun than the entire gun collection you have”, he wrote, along with a photo of the artist.

On Saturday (23), Trump Jr. announced that his online store had been updated. Among the products available was a shirt that said the following sentence: “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People”. Obsessed by the case, the eldest son of the former US president even shared in Stories a photo of the artist with a black tear drawn on his face.

Businessman Donald Trump Jr, son of the former president, is selling this shirt after Alec Baldwin fired the accidental shot that killed the director of photography on the film set. Republican supporters pic.twitter.com/udCNzqxq59 — Eduardo Barão (@eduardobarao) October 25, 2021

In a third post, with Alec and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, Trump Jr. was curious about the circumstances in which the accident happened on the set of the movie “Rust”. “I have a lot of questions. Why was a gun loaded and able to fire? Why was an actor pointing a gun at a cameraman and pulling the trigger? Why do those who hate guns so much have no problem profiting from them? Why don’t those who hate guns and profit from them learn the basics of gun safety so they can check these things out for themselves? The list is endless. Do you have any other questions? If yes, list them below”, encouraged his followers. “Let’s all see Alec Baldwin blame the gun”, says another image with the character Homer Simpson.

The attacks aroused the revolt of many people on social media. “That shooting was an accident, just like Donald Jr.”, needled an Internet user. “I don’t like Alec Baldwin, I disagree with his political views and everything. But some things just aren’t right and this is one of them. You don’t profit from mocking someone’s death and that’s exactly what’s being done”, criticized a profile identified as Will.

That shooting was an accident, just like Don Jr. — Tbro412🇺🇸 (@tebro55) October 25, 2021

I don’t like Alec Baldwin, I disagree with his opinions and politics on everything. But somethings are just not right and this is one of them. You do not profit by mocking somebody’s death and that is exactly what is being done. — will (@1dudesideas) October 25, 2021

“Our expectations of you were already low, but dammit!”

One day he’ll meet karma. I can wait. — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) October 25, 2021

“One day he will know karma. I can wait”.

We’re living in a terrible tragedy and disappointing times when a terrible tragedy like this is being mocked by several leaders and prominent figures — ES (@silverman_ellie) October 25, 2021

“We are living in really strange and disappointing times, when a terrible tragedy like this is being ridiculed by so many leaders and prominent figures.”

In response to criticism, this Monday (25), Trump Jr. shared a photo of his father pretending to be shooting, with the words: “Donald Trump rehearsing for ‘SNL’ where he plays Alec Baldwin”. And added in the caption: “To those out there making the false hypocrisy about letting Alec Baldwin go, let’s all remember that he would be the first person to pee in everyone’s grave if the shoes were on the other foot. F*ck him!”.