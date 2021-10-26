Alec Baldwin was pointing to camera when gun went off, testimony says

Alec Baldwin on Rust’s film set (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

According to a sworn statement released this Sunday (10/24), the actor

Alec Baldwin

, 63, was pointing his scenic firearm at a camera during a rehearsal when it fired and hit the director of photography.

Halyna Hutchins


in the chest.

The accident occurred on the movie set

Rust

, whose

baldwin

producer and actor, on the last 21st (Thursday). The testimony clarified some details of what happened, which killed

hutchins

and hurt the director of the film,

Joel Souza

.

According to authorities in Santa F, New Mexico,

baldwin

he had received the scenographic revolver and was informed that it was unloaded



joel

he said they put

Alec

sitting in a pew of a scenic church, and he was practicing a cross serve.

joel

said he was looking over Hutchins’ shoulder when he heard what sounded like a pop and then a loud bang,” the statement said,

Reuters

.



joel

then he vaguely remembered Hutchins complaining of pain in his stomach and squeezing his torso.

joel

also said that Hutchins started stumbling backwards and was helped to lie down.”

Reid Russell

, a camera operator who was near the headmistress at the time of the shooting, told authorities that Hutchins couldn’t feel his legs.

Alec Baldwin


was photographed on Saturday (10/23) in front of a Santa F hotel hugging and talking to

Matt Hutchins

, husband of

halyna

, and the couple’s 9-year-old son.