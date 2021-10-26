Alec Baldwin was pointing to camera when gun went off, testimony says

According to a sworn statement released this Sunday (10/24), the actor
Alec Baldwin
, 63, was pointing his scenic firearm at a camera during a rehearsal when it fired and hit the director of photography.
Halyna Hutchins
in the chest.
The accident occurred on the movie set
Rust
, whose
baldwin
producer and actor, on the last 21st (Thursday). The testimony clarified some details of what happened, which killed
hutchins
and hurt the director of the film,
Joel Souza
.
According to authorities in Santa F, New Mexico,
baldwin
he had received the scenographic revolver and was informed that it was unloaded
”
joel
he said they put
Alec
sitting in a pew of a scenic church, and he was practicing a cross serve.
joel
said he was looking over Hutchins’ shoulder when he heard what sounded like a pop and then a loud bang,” the statement said,
Reuters
.
”
joel
then he vaguely remembered Hutchins complaining of pain in his stomach and squeezing his torso.
joel
also said that Hutchins started stumbling backwards and was helped to lie down.”
Reid Russell
, a camera operator who was near the headmistress at the time of the shooting, told authorities that Hutchins couldn’t feel his legs.
Alec Baldwin
was photographed on Saturday (10/23) in front of a Santa F hotel hugging and talking to
Matt Hutchins
, husband of
halyna
, and the couple’s 9-year-old son.