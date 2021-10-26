Almost 10,000 devices are banned in Free Market centers

The value of the products is estimated at R$1.2 million. |Photo: Disclosure/Government of the State of São Paulo

Agents of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) together with the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil (RFB), carried out the first on-site inspection by Anatel in the storage and distribution centers of the Mercado Livre online sales platform.

This was Anatel’s first action in distribution centers of online retail networks, known as marketplaces. In all, 9,800 illegal telecommunications products were banned, at an estimated value of R$ 1.2 million.

More than 80 categories of irregular devices were identified, such as cell phone chargers, batteries, TV boxes, headphones, smart watches, wireless cameras, wireless routers and microphones.

The action began after complaints from manufacturers and sellers of telecommunications equipment approved at meetings of the National Council for Combating Piracy, an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice.

Seven storage and distribution centers were inspected in the capital of São Paulo and in five other cities in the state – Barueri, Cajamar, Campinas, Guarulhos and Louveira. Anatel explains, in a note, that the approval guarantees that the products meet minimum quality and safety standards.

“When purchasing a non-approved product, the consumer does not have the guarantee of technical assistance in case of defect, nor the guarantee that that equipment will not cause a domestic accident”, says the Agency, which advises that the consumer must return or exchange products irregular.

In case of lack of success, it is recommended to contact the consumer protection agencies and file a complaint with Anatel’s service channels.

Anatel’s Superintendent of Inspection, Wilson Diniz Wellisch, stated that this was an important step forward in the fight against piracy of telecommunications products and praised the Free Market’s cooperation and said that the company “demonstrated a proactive posture in order to assist agents of inspection in the verification of marketed products”.



