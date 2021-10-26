Amazon faces serious human resources problem – 10/25/2021 – Market

A year ago, Tara Jones, an Amazon warehouse worker in Oklahoma, put her newborn baby in her crib, looked at her paycheck on the phone, and realized she had been paid a significant amount less: $90 out of $540 ( BRL 503.70 of BRL 3,022).

The error kept repeating itself even after she reported the problem. Jones, who had taken accounting classes at the community college, was so exasperated that she wrote an email to Jeff Bezos, the company’s founder.

“I’m late on the bills, all because the payment team messed things up,” she wrote weeks later. “I’m crying as I write this email.”

Unbeknownst to Jones, her message to Bezos triggered an internal investigation and a discovery: she was far from the only one. For at least a year and a half — including periods of record profits — Amazon deceived new parents, patients facing medical crises and other vulnerable workers on leave, according to a confidential report of the findings.

Some of the pay calculations on that unit had been wrong since it opened a year earlier. Up to 179 of the companies’ other deposits were also potentially affected.

Amazon is identifying and reimbursing workers to this day, according to Kelly Nantel, a spokeswoman for the company.

This error is just one of the long-standing problems that have knotted Amazon’s system to deal with paid and unpaid leave, according to dozens of interviews and hundreds of pages of internal documents obtained by The New York Times. Together, the records and interviews reveal that the problems have been more pervasive—affecting employees at all levels of the company—and more damaging than previously known, reaching what many insiders have described as one of the most serious human resource problems.

Workers across the country facing medical problems and other life crises were fired when attendance software mistakenly marked them as out of work, according to former and current members of the human resources department, some of whom declined to be identified. for fear of retaliation. Doctors’ notes disappeared into black holes in Amazon’s databases. Employees struggled to reach their case managers through automated phone systems who routed their calls to overburdened back-office teams in Costa Rica, India, and Las Vegas. And the entire license system was processed in several programs that often did not communicate.

Some workers who were ready to return found that the system was too late to process them, resulting in weeks or months of lost income. Higher-paid employees, who had to navigate the same systems, have found that getting routine leave can turn into a swamp.

In internal correspondence, company administrators warned of “inadequate service levels”, “poor processes” and systems that are “subject to delays and errors”.

The extent of the problem clearly shows that Amazon workers routinely took a back seat to customers during the company’s meteoric rise to retail dominance. Amazon has built state-of-the-art packaging processing facilities to cater to customers’ appetite for fast delivery, far outperforming its competitors. But it didn’t devote enough resources and attention to how it served its employees, according to many longtime workers.

“Often, because we optimize the customer experience, we focus on that,” Bethany Reyes, who was recently tasked with fixing the licensing system, said in an interview. She stressed that the company is working hard to rebalance these priorities.

Amazon’s treatment of its huge workforce — now more than 1.3 million people and rapidly expanding — faces increasing scrutiny. Labor activists and some lawmakers say the company does not adequately protect the safety of warehouse employees and unfairly punish internal critics. This year, workers in Alabama, troubled by the company’s minute-by-minute monitoring of their productivity, staged a serious, albeit unsuccessful, unionization threat against Amazon.

In June, a Times investigation detailed how the licensing process stalled during the pandemic, finding it was one of many lapses in employment during the company’s most financially successful time. Since then, Amazon has emphasized its promise to become “the best employer on Earth”. Andy Jassy, ​​who replaced Bezos as chief executive in July, recently highlighted the licensing system as a place where the company can demonstrate its commitment to improvement. The process “didn’t work the way we wanted it to,” he said at an event this month.

In response to the latest findings about problems in its licensing program, Amazon spoke of its efforts to fix the system’s “weak spots” and “payment issues,” as Reyes said in the interview. She called the wrongful layoffs “the most terrible problem you could have.” The company is hiring hundreds of employees, streamlining and connecting systems, clarifying their communications, and training human resources employees to be more empathetic.

But many problems persist, causing disruptions that have proved devastating. This spring, a Tennessee warehouse worker abruptly stopped receiving disability payments, leaving his family struggling to pay for food, transportation, or medical care.

“[Não recebemos] not a word that there was a problem,” said James Watts, 54, who worked at Amazon in Chattanooga for six years before suffering repeated heart attacks and strokes that forced him to take disability leave. cascade of calamities: as he went unpaid for two weeks, his car was repossessed.To pay for food and medical bills, Watts and his wife sold their wedding rings.

“We are losing everything,” he said.

The benefits resumed without explanation several months later, but the couple are still struggling to regain their balance. Nantel said that Amazon regrets Watts’ situation, that the case was very confusing and that it is working to simplify the processing of licenses.

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves