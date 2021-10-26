Ana Maria Braga has a date to return to Mais Você and faces resistance from Globo’s director

Ana Maria Braga has a return forecast to More you after removal. The presenter had to leave the command of the Globo program after suffering an accident at home and being hospitalized.

The veteran suffered a fall at home this Sunday (24) and was hospitalized. In conversation with the newspaper O Globo, Vivi De Marco, director of Mais Você, explained how the accident happened.

“She woke up yesterday and went down to the kitchen, where she slipped and fell. She hit her head hard, and so the children went right away with her for a CT scan. Dr. Buzaid [médico] he went to see her at the end of the day and saw that the pressure was low, so she is there under observation and taking the necessary medications”, she reported.

When does Ana Maria Braga return to Mais Você?

Vivi said that Ana Maria has a sore body, but assured her that she is fine. The presenter should return to Mais Você only next week. The director, asked about the expected return of the veteran, said she intends to keep her away from work this week.

“Let’s see if we can hold it at home this week“, said Globo’s morning boss.

accident explanation

In Mais Você this Monday (25), substitutes Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete spoke about the absence of Ana Maria.

“Ana took a fall at home yesterday, but luckily everything is fine and she insisted on sending a message asking us to explain everything very well”, explained Fabricio.

“I already start sending a kiss to Ana, who is watching us from the hospital, where she was hospitalized for observation. She fell into the kitchen, slippery floor. The kitchen is the place in the house where most falls happen! And just then she hit her head. And that is not to be played with. This is a very common domestic accident”, completed Talitha.

“Falls are common at any stage of life. Ana didn’t break anything and didn’t even cut herself, but a more thorough examination was needed., so she had a CT scan. And even so, Dr. Buzaid, who arrived at the hospital only late in the afternoon, thought it best to keep her under observation. I send you a kiss too, Ana. We’re here wishing you to recover soon”, finished Fabricio Battaglini.

Therefore, the prediction is that Ana Maria Braga’s return to Mais Você only happen next week.