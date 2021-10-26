Ana Maria Braga remains under observation in a hospital after an accident

On this Monday morning (25), presenters Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete updated viewers on the state of health of Ana Maria Braga. The famous woman suffered a domestic accident and is admitted to a hospital.

“I already start sending a kiss to Ana who is watching us from the hospital, where was hospitalized to be under observation. She fell in the kitchen, slippery floor”, said Thalita about the situation that happened to Ana this past Sunday (24).

“The kitchen is the place in the house where most falls happen! And just then she hit her head. And that is not to be played with. This is a very common domestic accident”, explained the presenter.

Soon after the scare, Ana was rushed to the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital, in the city of São Paulo, where she remains under observation by the medical team. She needed a tomography and other simpler tests in the unit.

“Falls are common at any stage of life. Ana didn’t fracture anything and didn’t even cut herself, but a more thorough examination was needed, so she had a tomography. And even so, Dr. Buzaid, who arrived at the hospital only late in the afternoon, thought it best to keep her under observation. I also send you a kiss, Ana. We are here wishing you to recover soon”, concluded the reporter. Retrospective and emotion Last week Ana Maria Braga was moved live by celebrating 22 years of the program. the presenter she went to tears as she recalled important moments in her career, as the partnership with his faithful squire, Louro José. “You can already see that it’s a party atmosphere, at the same time, with the opening of this program, when we see that bunch of images from a lifetime… 22 years is a daily story that we have together. Not just mine and my team, but you mostly. Without you there on the other side, we wouldn’t be here until today. This anniversary program today is dedicated to you”, said the presenter. In another moment Ana spoke of the nostalgia that feels the remembering of the past. “And when we see all those images… Missing a few moments makes us realize how much we have to value life every day, every second. Things pass, people leave,” he declared.