Ana Maria suffers a fall at home; why falling is more dangerous for the elderly

The presenter Ana Maria Braga, 72, was hospitalized on Sunday night (24) after suffering a fall at her home in São Paulo. She was sent to the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital. Wanted by UOL, Braga’s advisors reassured him about his health, without giving further details: “Ana Maria suffered a fall and went to the hospital to take the necessary measures. Okay!”

At the age of the presenter, it is more common to fall frequently. It is estimated that there is a fall for one in three individuals over 65 years of age, and that one in 20 of those who have suffered a fall suffer a fracture or require hospitalization. Among the oldest, aged 80 and over, 40% falls each year. Of those who live in nursing homes and nursing homes, the frequency of falls is 50%. Data are from Into (National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics).

Falls are usually more present in two moments of life — when we learn to walk and when we are elderly. In the beginning, we are learning to control our movements by experimenting. For those over 60, an age that is considered, in Brazil, the watershed for the popularly called “third age”, the causes are different.

What makes it fall?

Elderly people fall for various reasons, but the main ones are muscle weakness, loss of sensitivity due to a neurological disorder —as a consequence of chronic diseases, for example—, decreased quality of vision and hearing, or even the side effect of some medicines.

“Older people end up losing a little of the sensorineural control that we acquire with growth. As a child, we develop balance. As we age, we lose it. There is also a delay in the cerebral connection with the muscle (neuromuscular control). the elderly fall more,” explains Nemi Sabeh Jr., an orthopedist and traumatologist at the Specialty Center at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP).

Because it is dangerous?

A fall for an elderly person can cause serious conditions, such as loss of functionality, the need to use orthoses such as a cane or walker and, in extreme cases, leaving the patient bedridden and leading to venous thromboembolism, pressure injuries (so-called ” bedsores”), infections and even death.

There is also an important psychological side to the problem. “After a fall, it is very common for the elderly to feel afraid of falling again. When they develop this panic or fear, they end up limiting themselves more and more and becoming isolated”, says Elisangela Neto Ribeiro Chaves, geriatrician at Home Doctor.

Bone loss

Women fall more than men, but the male fall is usually more severe, bringing worse outcomes. “A plausible explanation is that women, because they have lower levels of estrogen compared to young women, have more osteoporosis than men, which maintains the protection of testosterone throughout life. However, when men have osteoporosis, it denotes osteoporosis. it is more serious and, therefore, falls in these patients tend to have worse outcomes,” says Natan Chehter, geriatrician at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.

Monitoring bone health is very important in later adulthood, as weaker bones result in more falls and more serious consequences. The most serious fractures that the elderly can present are the femur and traumatic brain injury.

About the femur, there is a high mortality rate in the elderly after fracture. As it is a very delicate condition, the risk of mortality also involves the postoperative period of the condition.

How to prevent?

To prevent falls at home, the Elderly Health Handbook, from the Ministry of Health, lists 11 prevention measures:

Avoid loose rugs

Stairs and hallways must have handrails on both sides

Wear closed shoes with rubber soles

Put a non-slip mat in the bathroom

Avoid walking in areas with damp floors

Avoid waxing the house

Avoid furniture and objects around the house

Leave a light on at night, in case you need to get up

Wait for the bus to come to a complete stop for you to get on or off

Always use the crosswalk

If necessary, use canes, crutches or other support instruments.

* With reporting information from 08/21/2020