Anatel seals 9,800 irregular products from the Free Market

Inspectors from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) sealed 9,800 irregular telecommunications products, at an estimated value of R$ 1.2 million, in an inspection action in the storage and distribution centers of the Mercado Livre online sales platform during the last few weeks.

The action, carried out in conjunction with the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil (RFB) was also the first of Anatel’s face-to-face inspection in distribution centers of online retail networks, known as marketplaces. At the time, more than 80 categories of irregular devices were identified, such as cell phone chargers, batteries, TV boxes, headphones, smart watches, wireless cameras, wireless routers and microphones.

According to a statement from the agency, approved manufacturers and sellers of telecommunications equipment denounced the sale of illegal products on the online platform to Anatel, at meetings of the National Council for Combating Piracy, an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice.

“From that point on, in consultations on that marketplace’s website, the agency’s inspection verified a probable significant quantity of products not approved in the distribution centers”, says the note. The action took place in 7 storage and distribution centers in the city of São Paulo and in 5 other cities in the state – Barueri, Cajamar, Campinas, Guarulhos and Louveira.

Anatel also recommends that consumers should be aware of the existence of a product approval code in the advertisements and whether the company has a guarantee that the supplier or seller of that product has authorization from the approval holder in the country.

If you have purchased an irregular product, Anatel recommends that you return or exchange the product with the seller. If that doesn’t work, you can contact the consumer protection agencies and file a complaint with Anatel’s service channels.

Anatel’s Superintendent of Inspection, Wilson Diniz Wellisch, points out: “This inspection action was an important advance in terms of combating the piracy of telecommunications products. Companies like Mercado Livre bring citizens a feeling of regularity in relation to the products sold on their platforms and it is important that this trust placed in the company by users of telecommunications products is confirmed in practice”.

“It is important, however, to highlight the cooperation of the Free Market teams in identifying the products in their distribution centers. The company demonstrated a proactive posture in order to assist inspection agents in verifying the products sold. In addition, in the course of the inspection, the representatives of the marketplace sought Anatel to adhere to the strategy of building actions to prevent the publication of advertisements for irregular products or equipment on its platform”, added Wellisch.