Anatel seizes R$1.2 million in products on the Free Market

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced this Monday (25) that it had seized 9,800 irregular telecommunications devices that were stored in distribution centers in the Free Market in the state of São Paulo. The operation was carried out in partnership with the Federal Revenue.

According to the agency, the list of irregular products sealed in the lawsuit includes items such as box TV, cell phone chargers, batteries, headphones, wireless cameras, wireless microphones and smart watches. The total value of the goods is estimated at R$1.2 million.

Complaints made by approved equipment manufacturers and sellers led Anatel and the Revenue to carry out searches in the storage locations of the online sales platform. Between Monday (18) and Friday (22) of last week, inspectors visited seven distribution centers in the Free Market in São Paulo.

Anatel has already removed from circulation more than 2 million irregular devices in 2021.Source: Anatel/Disclosure

The company’s units in the cities of Louveira, Cajamar, Barueri, Guarulhos and Campinas, all in the state of São Paulo, were also checked by the authorities. This was the regulatory agency’s first face-to-face anti-piracy inspection at marketplace distribution centers.

Approval code

According to Anatel, the consumer must pay attention to the existence of the product’s approval code in the advertisement, in addition to checking if the seller or supplier has authorization in Brazil. This information can be verified on the agency’s website.

The agency explains that approval is a basic requirement for the sale of devices in the country. It also represents the observance of minimum quality and safety standards, with its absence resulting in the lack of technical assistance guarantee and representing risks for the user.

For those who purchased pirated products, the agency advises returning or replacing the device. If the winner does not accept, the recommendation is to file a complaint with Anatel and seek consumer protection agencies.