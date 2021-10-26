Anatel’s operation in free market distribution centers seals irregular devices

9,800 products were seized during the first on-site operation at a large retailer

With the approach of sexta-feira Negra, one of the main sales peaks for electronic equipment, we had another onslaught from National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) against product piracy, the inspection body carried out together with the Brazil’s federal revenue (RFB) the first operation carried out within the distribution centers of a large retail network that acts as a marketplace, the Free market.

Seven distribution centers were inspected in São Paulo, capital and in five other cities in the state, there were 25 inspection agents of the Anatel in addition to four teams from IRS, in addition to members of the Specialized Federal Attorney with Anatel and servers of Superintendence of Grant and Resources for the Provision of the Agency. altogether 9,800 products were sealed that they were irregular with the telecommunications agency, that they were supplied by several different vendors, and that they were in the distribution center of the Free market ready to be shipped to customers.

“This inspection action was an important step forward in the fight against piracy of telecommunications products. Companies like Mercado Livre bring citizens a feeling of regularity in relation to the products sold on their platforms and it is important that this trust placed in the company by users of telecommunications products is confirmed in practice.” said Anatel’s Superintendent of Inspection, Wilson Diniz Wellisch.

The seized devices are part of more than 80 different categories, including headphones, wireless cameras, cell phone chargers, batteries, routers, wireless microphones, TV boxes and many others. The action lasted for a week and it is estimated that the value of the 9,800 products seized reaches R$ 1.2 million.



All these products are characterized as pirated products for having entered Brazil illegally and for not having the approval seal of the Anatel. It is necessary that the products are approved so that they can guarantee the consumer the minimum standards of usability and safety, especially preventing objects from causing accidents to consumers.

This action was part of the Action Plan to Combat Piracy (PACP) of the Anatel, the company has already withdrawn from circulation more than 2 million irregular products in 2021. The company recommends that in case of receiving a product that is not approved, the customer must contact the retailer to request an exchange or return and in case of failure, contact the service channels of the Anatel.

Via: Mundo Conectado Source: Anatel