Anatel’s operation seizes almost 10 thousand irregular devices in Mercado Livre distribution centers | São Paulo

An inspection operation by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) seized 9,800 telecommunication devices in distribution centers of the Mercado Livre online sales platform. The total value of the products is estimated at R$1.2 million.

After complaints from official manufacturers, various types of irregular devices were identified, such as cell phone chargers, batteries, TV boxes, headphones, watches, wireless cameras, wireless routers and microphones.

Between Monday (18) and Friday (22), Anatel agents visited seven company centers in the city of São Paulo and in five other cities in the state: Barueri, Cajamar, Campinas, Guarulhos and Louveira.

The inspection is part of Anatel’s Action Plan to Combat Piracy (PACP). According to the agency, 2 million irregular products were withdrawn from the market in 2021.

“This inspection action was an important step forward in the fight against piracy. Companies like Mercado Livre bring citizens a feeling of regularity in relation to the products sold on their platforms and it is important that this trust is confirmed in practice”, said the superintendent of inspection at Anatel, Wilson Diniz Wellisch.

Wellisch also stated that the company collaborated with the agents.

“It is important to highlight the cooperation of the ‘Free Market’ teams in identifying the products in their Distribution Centers. The company demonstrated a proactive stance towards assisting inspection agents. In addition, in the course of the inspection action, the representatives of the Marketplace sought Anatel to adhere to the strategy of building actions to prevent the publication of advertisements for irregular products or equipment on its platform.”

Anatel advises consumers to check, at the time of purchase, if the product has an approval code and if the supplier or seller has authorization in the country.

Codes can be checked on the regulatory agency’s website.

According to Anatel, the approval guarantees the consumer that the quality and safety of the equipment are in accordance with Brazilian regulations. When purchasing a non-approved telecommunication product, the consumer does not have the guarantee of technical assistance in case of defect, nor the guarantee that that equipment will not cause a domestic accident.

For consumers who have already purchased an irregular product, it is recommended that the product be returned or exchanged with the seller. If not, you must contact the consumer protection agencies and file a complaint with Anatel in the communication channels.