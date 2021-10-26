And now? Pastor affirms that new virus hits people by cell phone

Junior Trovo (photo: Reproduction/Youtube)

The Religious known as



Junior Pastor Trovo



, stated in one of his speeches that the arrival of a new



virus



virtual go “reset humanity”. In a video that ended up going viral, Junior stated that the “whole land” will catch the virus.

“A virus will be generated that in a fraction of hours will reach many people. In 6 days, 3 billion people will be affected. In 22 days the earth catches the virus. But, it will not reach the body, but all telephones, networks social and will cause a world reset,” said the preacher.

“If ‘they’ are saying that there will be a ‘reset’, because there will be no more memories in movies, videos and photos. Everything you want to tell from now on will be with your mouth,” said the Pastor. Amid other disconnected and unproven information, Junior Trovo continued talking about the subject for 16 minutes. Check out:

The subject took over social networks and internet users did not forgive:

