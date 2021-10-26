And now? Pastor Claims New Virus Hits People Through Cell Phones – Trends

The Religious known as
Junior Pastor Trovo
, stated in one of his speeches that the arrival of a new
virus
virtual go “reset humanity”. In a video that ended up going viral, Junior stated that the “whole land” will catch the virus.
“A virus will be generated that in a fraction of hours will reach many people. In 6 days, 3 billion people will be affected. In 22 days the earth catches the virus. But, it will not reach the body, but all telephones, networks social and will cause a world reset,” said the preacher.
“If ‘they’ are saying that there will be a ‘reset’, because there will be no more memories in movies, videos and photos. Everything you want to tell from now on will be with your mouth,” said the Pastor. Amid other disconnected and unproven information, Junior Trovo continued talking about the subject for 16 minutes. Check out:
The subject took over social networks and internet users did not forgive:
13. According to the Illuminati this number is the number that indicates the surrender of his soul to satans, Taylor Swift wore his fav number in his hand. Not to mention that Taylor was a shoe, that is, women will become lesbians when buying the new iPhone 13 and the devil will stay in their lives pic.twitter.com/eh0iVEWFyG
%u2014 %u272FLauren she/her (@infinityflora) October 25, 2021