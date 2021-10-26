And the heart was in the background

In addition to all the direct damage that the new coronavirus represented and represents for health and society, it was also able to promote a paralyzing effect on a large portion of the population: about 14 million people in Brazil neglected treatments for cardiovascular disease , refused to seek a diagnosis or abandoned preventive and curative actions.

A survey by the Society of Cardiology of the State of São Paulo – SOCESP – based on data from six institutions in São Paulo – Incor, Unifesp, Santa Casa de São Paulo and Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in the capital, PUCCamp, in Campinas, and Famaerp, in São José do Rio Preto – showed a drop in hospitalizations of around 16.2% last year compared to the same period in 2019. In the case of cardiovascular and infarction hospitalizations, the drop was, respectively, 13.8% and 15.9%. The survey also showed that outpatient cardiology consultations decreased by 33.8% in the period. Another fact is that the number of outpatient procedures for the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease dropped 23.4%, while hemodynamic therapeutic treatments – such as stent placement or catheterization – 28.7% and cardiovascular surgeries decreased by 16.8%.

It would be great news if these falls configure a control of cardiovascular disease. But, on the contrary, year after year the investigations and findings tend to grow due to the aging of the population, expansion of access to health and the fact that people are more aware of the need for cardiac care. In 2018, for example, there were 477,412 outpatient clinical inspection procedures for cardiovascular disease in the State of São Paulo. In 2019, there were 506,552, an increase of 6.1%. But last year, Covid-19 dropped that number to 387,887 procedures.

Data released by Arpen-Brasil (Association of Natural Persons Registrars of Brazil) show that there was an increase of almost 7% in deaths from cardiovascular diseases in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. reduced by 3.82% from January to June 2020, compared to the previous year, rose again this year, recording an increase of 3.14% in the first six months of 2021. Deaths from nonspecific cardiovascular diseases – sudden death, cardiorespiratory arrest, cardiogenic shock, among others – also increased by almost 19% this year when compared to the months of January to June of last year: there were more than 52,000 in the first semester against 44,000 in 2020. A data that clearly portrays the fear of contagion is the highest incidence of deaths from heart disease occurring at home: a high of 11.74%.

Given the urgency of this scenario, SOCESP promotes a campaign for the population to resume or continue with heart treatments. The American Heart Association’s seven recommendations for maintaining a healthy heart must be strictly followed: control of blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar level (to avoid diabetes), regular physical exercise (at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of intense exercise per week), eating better (intake of vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, lean meats, etc., limiting the consumption of salt, sweets and other foods rich in polyunsaturated fat , maintaining a healthy weight and, if you are a smoker, stop smoking. Because the signs are clear: if there is no change in habits, we will have an explosion of heart attacks and strokes in the coming months. Stress is also a risk factor and we were all heavily impacted by it during the pandemic.

The precautions to avoid the contagion of the new coronavirus cannot and should not supplant other actions in favor of the individual’s integral health. Neglecting treatments and initiatives aimed at prevention is a formal invitation for the aggravation and installation of other diseases as or more harmful than Covid-19.