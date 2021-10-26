André Mazzuco leaves the position of football executive at Santos after hiring Dracena | saints

André Mazzuco is no longer Santos’ soccer executive. The professional was dismissed from the function this Tuesday. The change takes place after the arrival of Edu Dracena. The former coach of Palmeiras was hired by Alvinegro to be the “strong man” of football.

– Respecting the moment, Clube and André Mazzuco agreed to leave. Both felt that it would be better to end the partnership in order to proceed with the new formatting of the sector, in the way that the new professional understands better. Santos FC is grateful for the services provided by Mazzuco while he was in charge of the position and wishes him luck in continuing his career – published Alvinegro in a note.

The expectation is that Edu Dracena will be announced by Santos this Wednesday. Mazzuco arrived at Peixe at the end of May to occupy a position that had been without a professional since the departure of William Thomas, in August 2020. He closed after stints at Cruzeiro and Vasco da Gama, Red Bull Brasil, Paraná and Paysandu.

The officer’s departure comes in the wake of the club’s Management Committee thinking. There was an inner understanding that it was necessary to “do something” to avoid falling.

In addition, president Andres Rueda spent last Monday at CT Rei Pelé to find solutions to the crisis experienced by the club. He met with coach Fábio Carille, in addition to the cast leaders.

Rueda was alone with goalkeeper João Paulo, left-back Felipe Jonatan, midfielder Carlos Sánchez and forward Marinho. The objective was to understand what the squad sees as the biggest problem at Santos’ current moment.

History of Edu Dracena in Santos

Edu Dracena arrived at Santos in 2009, after leaving Fenerbahçe, from Turkey. And soon became a reference. He was team captain until 2015, when he terminated his contract and moved to Corinthians.

At Peixe, he played 230 matches, scoring 17 goals (one of them in the final of the 2010 Copa do Brasil). There were six titles at the club: three in the Campeonato Paulista (2010/2011/2012), one in the Copa do Brasil (2010), one in the Copa Libertadores da América (2011) and one in the Recopa Sudamericana (2012).

