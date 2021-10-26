Andrés chooses the ‘worst’ signing he has made and reveals the players who ‘given the most work’ at Corinthians

Andrés Sanchez said that an Argentine midfielder introduced as the ‘new Messi’ was his worst signing by Corinthians and talked about the team from 2009 to 2012: they smoked, drank and won everything.’

President of Corinthians in two periods, Andrés Sanchez made dozens of hires. Some worked, like Ronaldo’s, but others did not bring the expected result.

In an interview with the podcast talking parrot, the former president of Timão did not hesitate to mention the worst hiring he made in front of the club: Argentine midfielder Matías Defederico, who was reputed to be the ‘new Messi‘ when he arrived in Brazil.

“The worst disappointment I had in signing a player was Defederico. He was a kid who was starting in Argentina, who everyone said it was the new Messi, and when he arrived here it was the new hole“.

Defederico was signed by Corinthians from Huracán in 2009, about to turn 20, but did not perform as expected. He left Timão in 2013 and toured the world before retire in early 2021.

‘They were terrible’

Andrés also spoke about the players who ‘gave more work’ in his period ahead of Corinthians, and again he didn’t hesitate.

“Jorge Henrique and André Santos were unbeatable, were a lot of work. They were terrible.”



Even so, the former president said that he is not a ‘player’s nanny’ and that the important thing was what the athlete did on the field, both in training and in games. He even cited the team assembled in his first stint as president as an example.

“A lot of times came – not only from them, but from other players – that ‘they were at night, they were I don’t know where’, and I said: ‘but what do I have to do with it? Everyone does what they want. If he gets here tomorrow, works and trains well, what do I have to do with it?“.

“That team of 2009, 10, 11 and 12 was a joke. Some players smoked in the locker room, they drank all the time, every day it was barbecue, and they won everything“.

Andres Sanchez at a press conference for Corinthians Getty Images

warrior tevez

Finally, Andrés spoke about the passage of Carlos Tévez at Corinthians between 2005 and 2006. The Argentine, currently without a club since leaving Boca Juniors, disputed 78 games by Timon, scored 46 goals and won the Brazilian championship of 2005.

“It took work, but he was a player who… I saw him do things that… Swollen ankle and wanting to play, never ran from the dick. Argentinian, you can be scolded by them, but they are warriors, they are fighters, and Tévez was no different.”