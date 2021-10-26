Andressa Suita wears almost R$ 24,000 look at a GL show in Brazil

Last Saturday (10/23), Gusttavo Lima made his return to the Brazilian stages since the pandemic began. Even not being in the public’s spotlight, Andressa Suita shared the scene with the party owner, with a look that gave people talk and an innate elegance.

The model wore a dress monogram jacquard in black and white plus a heel ankle boot in the same style, both from the luxury brand Balmain. On her Instagram, Andressa posted pictures alongside her children and Gusttavo.

Andressa Suíta wears R$23 thousand look at first GL show in Brazil Andressa Suita in a Balmain lookPlay Instagram Andressa Suíta wears R$23 thousand look at first GL show in Brazil Andressa and the childrenPlay / Instagram Andressa Suíta wears R$23 thousand look at first GL show in Brazil Andressa Suita poses with her childrenPlay / Instagram WhatsApp Image 2021-10-25 at 12.14.08 (2) (1) (1) (1) Andressa with Gusttavo and their children Andressa-Suita-reaches-500-thousand-subscribers-in-one-week-of-channel The Inspiring a Who series has passed 600,000 viewsReproduction: Google 0

The composition was highly praised on the web and left that usual curiosity: how much did each piece cost? The column discovered that the dress costs R$14,619 and the shoes R$9,265. In total, the influencer exhibited a look of almost R$ 24 thousand! And let’s face it, she rocked, didn’t she?

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.